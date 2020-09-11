Trending Report On Smart Education and Learning Market By Growth, Demand & Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Smart Education and Learning Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.

Global smart education and learning market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.67% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This acceleration in the market can be attributed due to some of the major trends in the market such as growing demand for collaboration based learning, rise in the number of virtual schools and increase in the number of learning application running on mobile phones.

Leading Players in the Smart Education and Learning Market: Adobe, Educomp Solutions Ltd., Cisco Systems, McGraw-Hill Education, NIIT, D2L Corporation, SAMSUNG, Sum Total Systems LLC, SMART Technologies ULC, Ellucian Company L.P., MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Saba Software, BYJU’S, Instructure Inc., PROMETHEAN LIMITED, Pearson India Educations Services Pvt. Ltd., Jenzabar Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., SkillSoft Ireland Limited., Scholastic Inc., Sungard Availability Services among others.

The Smart Education and Learning market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Smart Education and Learning Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based ontheir geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening theirstrategic moves,along with customer interaction.

Smart Education and Learning Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

By Product

Hardware Interactive White Boards Interactive Displays Interactive Tables Student Response Systems

Software Learning Management Systems Learning content Management Systems Adaptive Learning Platform Assessment Systems Others

Services Professional Services Managed Services

Educational Content Audio-Based Content Video-based Content Text Content



By Learning Mode

Collaborative Learning

Virtual Instructor-Led Learning

Simulation-Based Learning

Adaptive Learning

Social Learning

Blended Learning

By Age

5-10 Years

10-18 Years

19-29 Years

30-45 Years

Above 45 Years

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

BY User Type

Academic K-12 Higher Education

Corporate Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Smart Education and Learning Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the Global Smart Education and Learning market The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Smart Education and Learning Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the endusers in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Smart Education and Learning Market. The report on the Global Smart Education and Learning Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

