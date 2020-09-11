Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Enteral Nutrition Market

Global Enteral Nutrition Market: An Overview

Enteral nutrition is a medical procedure which enables severely ill patients to intake necessary diet. Usually, medical practitioners place a tube in the nose, mouth, or the intestine of the patient to help food reach the stomach of a patient. Usually, patients suffering from severe illnesses such as AIDS or cancer require such rare measures to help them consume food.

The enteral nutrition market offers diet consisting of a wide range of diet products including minerals, protein, vitamins, carbohydrates, and water. Without these products, severally disabled patients will face a high risk of malnutrition. Apart from dietary requirements, the enteral nutrition market also offers enteral nutrition tubes, enteral nutritional pumps, enteral syringes, administration reservoirs, administrative sets, and oral nutritional supplements.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) report provides a perceptive analysis of the global enteral nutrition market, which includes a detailed analysis of growth indicators and demand parameters that could influence the growth of this market. Key market parameters such as demand, drivers, and challenges of global enteral nutrition market are discussed at length in this report.

Global Enteral Nutrition Market: Key Trends

Apart from mergers and acquisitions, the global enteral nutrition market is also mainly driven by a rise in the cases of chronic diseases like AIDS, cancer, diabetes, etc. Social stigma around diseases like AIDS is disappearing due to growing awareness. This is coupled with government initiatives around the world to stop the spread of such diseases, which has led to larger number of cases being reported and actively initiated by doctors.

High costs were a major barrier to the growth of the global enteral nutrition market. The cost of the medical procedure to insert the tube and subsequent feeding were earlier out of reach for many people as it required prolonged periods of hospitalization. However, technological advancements have made it possible for people to avail equipment for home-based enteral nutrition intake. Such new equipment makes it possible for patients to intake the necessary diet themselves, granting them much-needed independence. Additionally, rise in nutritious diet and attractive packaging is also driving growth of the global enteral nutrition market. Furthermore, the growing number of lifestyle diseases, and rising incidences of geriatric disorders are also helping to further the growth of the global enteral nutrition market.

Global Enteral Nutrition Market: Regional Outlook

The global enteral nutrition market report is divided by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The market is registering notable growth in North America and Europe region. Highly advanced healthcare facilities, widespread awareness about chronic illnesses such as AIDS, and increasingly favorable medical insurance policies are driving growth of these two regions. Moreover, large number of enteral nutrition companies, rise in cases of geriatric population, and large number of nutritious diet choices, are also responsible for growth of the enteral nutrition market.

The enteral nutrition market is also expected to witness significant growth in Asia Pacific. Rising number of chronic illnesses like cancer, AIDS; large population, rise in awareness about major illnesses, improving medical facilities are driving growth for the enteral nutrition market. Increasing disposable income and increase in per capital GDP spending in India and China is also driving growth of the global enteral nutrition market.

Global Enteral Nutrition Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global enteral nutrition market is highly fragmented. Collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers are driving momentum for the global enteral nutrition market. Main players in the global enteral nutrition market are Abbott Laboratories, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic Inc., Halyard Health, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson

