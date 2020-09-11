United States Fintech Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global “United States Fintech Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and United States Fintech market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, United States Fintech Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by United States Fintech Market

Square Inc.

Avant

Stripe

Oscar Health

Wealthfront

Affirm

Credit Karma

Sofi

GreenSky

Zenefits

The US fintech market’s transactional value’s CAGR is 8.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

FinTech is transforming the US financial sector, including the way people lend, invest, opt for loans, fund start-ups, and even buy insurance. On average, one out of three digitally active consumers uses two or more financial technology services.

As of 2018, the United States accounts for 57% of the fintech market. Consumers in the country have identified the key benefits that they can avail with fintech innovation, such as convenience, security, simplicity, transparency, and personalization.