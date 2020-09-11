United States Fintech Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global “United States Fintech Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and United States Fintech market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, United States Fintech Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:
- What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving United States Fintech market growth?
- What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the United States Fintech market shares?
- At what stage of development are the key market products?
- What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
- What is the outlook for the United States Fintech market industry?
- What difference does performance characteristics of United States Fintech create from those of established entities?
Key Market Trends:
Booming Digital Payments sector
Total transaction value in the digital payment segment amounted to USD 884,506 million in 2018.
Total transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 8.6% by 2024.
The market’s largest segment is digital commerce with a total transaction value of USD 820,360 million in 2018.
Growing Personal Finance sector
Total transaction value in the personal finance segment amounted to USD 440,934 million in 2018.
Total transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 23.1% by 2024.
The market’s largest segment is Robo-Advisors with a total transaction value of USD 425,795 million in 2018.
Detailed TOC of United States Fintech Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Market
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Study Deliverables
2.2 Study Assumptions
2.3 Analysis Methodology
2.4 Research Phases
3 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS
3.1 Key Regulators Working With Fintech
3.2 Trends in the US Fintech Market
3.3 Drivers
3.4 Restraints
3.5 Opportunities
3.6 Impact of US Fintech on Banks
4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.1 US Transaction Volumes
4.1.1 Digital Payments
4.1.2 Personal Finance
4.1.3 Alternative Lending
4.1.4 Alternative Financing
4.1.5 Special InsurTech: Online Distribution
4.2 Insights on Other Segments
4.2.1 Regtech
4.2.2 Blockchain
4.2.3 Robo Advisors
4.3 Revenue Statistics
4.4 Funding Statistics
4.5 Other Key Market Data
5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Market Competition Overview
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Square Inc.
5.2.2 Avant
5.2.3 Stripe
5.2.4 Oscar Health
5.2.5 Wealthfront
5.2.6 Affirm
5.2.7 Credit Karma
5.2.8 Sofi
5.2.9 GreenSky
5.2.10 Zenefits *
6 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
7 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
8 APPENDIX
9 DISCLAIMER
