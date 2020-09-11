UV Infection Control Device Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

360 Market Updates adds Global UV Infection Control Device Market 2020 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

UV Light refers to Ultraviolet light which is outside the visible light spectrum between wavelength ranges of 100 nanometers (nm) to 400 nm. UV Light is classified into three wavelength ranges: UV-C from 100 nm – 280 nm, UV-B from 280 nm – 315 nm, UV-A from 315 nm – 400 nm.

Infection control used to be that washing hands and sterilizing tools and equipment with high temperature water was enough to keep patients, healthcare workers and visitors safe from viruses and bacteria. With the rise of more virulent viruses and antibiotic resistant bacteria in the last five years, healthcare providers are scrutinizing their infection prevention methods and are adopting new methods of disinfection. This is changing many providers’ infection protocols as they make their best efforts to meet the new challenges that HAIs (hospital-acquired infections) present.

With independent lab tests and peer-reviewed studies validating ultraviolet-C light’s ability to quickly and effectively kill germs, UVC light disinfection systems have become increasingly popular with hospitals in the last one to two years. At the same time, many well-publicized incidents of healthcare-associated infections have occurred at hospitals, which has contributed to an increase in use of UVC light disinfection in hospitals. Now, use of UVC light disinfection systems has expanded beyond inpatient settings. Other types of healthcare facilities, such as clinics, surgery centers, private practices, rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes, now are using the technology.

Today, UV Light can be an important part of a hospital’s infection control protocols. As UV Light technology continues to improve and costs come down, it is likely that we will see the development of more devices using UV Light for effective cleaning and disinfection.

In addition to the human toll, hospitals now have a financial reason to reduce hospital-acquired infections: beginning in 2017, the federal government will dramatically reduce Medicare payments to hospitals that exceed incidences of them and of other conditions.

Getinge Group

STERIS

Clorox Professional

Xenex

Tru-D SmartUVC

Seal Shield

American Ultraviolet

UVC Cleaning Systems

Infection Prevention Technologies

AquiSense Technologies

Lumalier Corp

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to determine market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to unique tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the presentation of industries. On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Mobile Type

Stationary Type

The UV Infection Control Device Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Hospital

Clinic