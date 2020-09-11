Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Top Manufacturers with Size, Share, Segments, Drivers and Challenges

Rising prevalence of various animal diseases is a key factor driving the Global “Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Size” says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal (Livestock, Companion), By Product (Instruments & Software, Kit & Reagents, Services), By Disease Indications (Infectious diseases, Respiratory diseases, Metabolic diseases), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques is expected to aid the growth of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market.

Leading Players operating in the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.

Biomedica Medizinprodukte GmbH & Co KG,

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

VCA, Inc.,

Novacyt Group,

QIAGEN N.V.,

HealthGene Corporation,

Bioneer

Detailed Table of Content:

By Animal

Livestock

Companion

By Product

Instruments & Software

Kit & Reagents

Services

Others

By Disease Indications

Infectious diseases

Respiratory diseases

Metabolic diseases

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

