Video Game Market Growth Impact in 2020, Size, Share, Dynamics, Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2026

The global video game market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Video Game Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Gamer Type (Extreme, Casual), By Device Type (Smart Phones, Tablets, Laptops, Consoles), By Platform Type (Online, Offline), By Age (Between 10 to 20, Between 21 to 35, Between 36 to 50, Between 51 to 65) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 “. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other video game market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Nvidia Corp.

Valve Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Sony Computers Entertainment Inc.

Mad Catz

PlayJam

BlueStacks

Tencent Corp

Google’s Completes Acquisition of Typhoons Studio; Makes a Statement of Intent in the Gaming Industry

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. In December 2019, Google announced that it has completed the acquisition of a game development studio ‘Typhoon.’ Through this acquisition, Google has expressed its intent of penetrating in the gaming market across the world.

Regional Analysis for Video Game Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Video Game Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Video Game Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Video Game Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

