Vietnam Retail Sector Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Vietnam Retail Sector Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Vietnam Retail Sector market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Vietnam Retail Sector Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Vietnam Retail Sector Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Vietnam Retail Sector market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Vietnam Retail Sector market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Vietnam Retail Sector market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Vietnam Retail Sector create from those of established entities?

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244340

Key Market Trends:

Growth of Convenience Stores Market

In 2018, nearly 74.7% of the total market share went to retailing of products bought for use. Other sectors took up a share of the retail market, including accommodation, catering, and travel services.

The growth of modern trade (fast-moving consumer goods) has been greater than traditional retail, owing to broad factors, such as the growing economy, increasing urbanization, a younger population, and rising incomes.

Nearly 40% of the population of Vietnam is under 25 years of age, and their average income per capita has been growing at a rate of around 30% every couple of years.

This age bracket of consumers shows increasing confidence in spending patterns. In 2017, over 63% of Vietnam chose to use spare cash for savings, which was down from 76% in 2016. More consumers are spending on clothing, consumer electronics, vacations, and urban out-of-home entertainment.

The growing middle and affluent classes and the younger population value convenience and comfort. There is growth in the convenience store market, due to the expansion of companies, such as Circle K, which is expanding across Hanoi, and already has a strong foothold in Ho Chi Minh City.

The increasing presence of local players, such as Vinmart+, which has nearly 900 stores all over the country, and the recently introduced Bach Hoa Xanh by Mobile World, which plans to have about 1000 stores in Ho Chi Minh city, are helping expand the retail market of Vietnam.

The Food Retail Industry in Vietnam is Dominated by Traditional Retailers

Revenue in the food and beverage sector is expected to grow annually by 3.0% (2019-2024).

The food retail industry in Vietnam is dominated by traditional retailers. As of 2018, the traditional retailers accounted for 94% of the retail grocery sales, and the remaining 6% sales contributed to modern retail sales.

According to industry experts, modern retail sales are expected to reach 18% of the total food retail sales by 2024.

The highly-dominated food landscape of the country, with wet markets and small businesses, is witnessing tremendous growth in the concept of the modern retail trade, with a growing number of convenience stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets.

Traditional retailers, with lower rental and operational costs, have flexibility with packaging sizes and competitive prices. These traditional stores are ideal for purchasing small quantities at higher frequencies, so that fresh produce can be obtained.

With more than half of the young population, the consumption of food and beverages in the country is witnessing huge growth. Also, as of 2016, the annual growth of the country’s population was 1.1%, which indicated an increase in customers, as food is an essential item.

According to GSO, the sales of food and foodstuffs increased by 11.1%, in 2017.

Reasons for Buying Vietnam Retail Sector Market Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year of Vietnam Retail Sector market forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of Vietnam Retail Sector market size.

Purchase This Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244340

Detailed TOC of Vietnam Retail Sector Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology

2 SCOPE OF STUDY

3 MARKET INSIGHTS

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Customer Behavior Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 BY PRODUCT CATEGORY

6.1.1 Food and Beverage and Tobacco Products

6.1.2 Personal Care and Household

6.1.3 Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories

6.1.4 Furniture, Toys, and Hobby

6.1.5 Industrial and Automotive

6.1.6 Electronic and Household Appliances

6.1.7 Pharmaceuticals, Luxury Goods, and Other Products

7 INSIGHTS ON DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS IN RETAIL TRADE

7.1 Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores

7.2 Specialty Stores

7.3 Department Stores

7.4 E- commerce

7.5 Other Distribution Channels

8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Saigon Co.op.

8.2 Central Group

8.3 AEON

8.4 Vin Group

8.5 Lotte Mart

8.6 E-Mart

8.7 Auchan

8.8 Shop & Co.

8.9 Parkson

8.10 Big C

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS OF THE VIETNAM RETAIL SECTOR

10 FUTURE OF THE VIETNAM RETAIL SECTOR

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Digital Instrument Transformers Market 2020 by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Market Report 2020: Industry by Marketing Channel, Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Global Commercial and Military Parachute Market 2020 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2026

Car Seat Travel Pillow Market Growth Opportunities, Sales, Revenue, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2024

Global Radicava Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2024

Global Ovulation Test Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Specialty Supplements Market 2020 Structure, Research Methodology Forecast to 2024

Global ﻿ CPP Cast Film Market 2020 Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography 2024

Long Acting Insulins Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024