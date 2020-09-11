Why dynamics of Intelligent Video Surveillance System Market is Changing Drastically? What if history is any guide

Intelligent Video Surveillance System is a digital video technology system integrated with analytical software, which is a combination of both software and hardware. It is basically very common in IP surveillance systems, which includes comprehensive security, intelligence, and investigative capabilities for the live-streaming fixed cameras. As there is growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and also other technologies related to the server-less architecture, there is a demand for intelligent video is expected to grow significantly. Intelligent Video Surveillance System automatically examines the video stream and extracts information which is valuable from images like detected intruders. Advancement in the network infrastructure is driving the market growth while high cost and lack of skilled workforce are creating a hurdle for the market.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Intelligent Video Surveillance System’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are IBM (United States), AD Aerospace PLC (United Kingdom), Global Epoint (United States), Groupe Latecoere SA (France), Honeywell Security (United States), Siemens (Germany), Sony (Japan), IntelliVision (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States).

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (Facial Recognition & Detection, Incident Detection, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Crowd Detection & Management, Traffic & Parking Management, Others), System (Analog video surveillance systems, IP video surveillance systems), End User (Traffic, Government, Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), Commercial, Residential, Others)

Influencing Trends in Buzz: Know More

An increasing trend in smart cities

Government initiatives in emerging technologies to enhance the public safety infrastructure

Growth Drivers in Limelight: Rise in crime rate in regions across the world

Rising advancement in network infrastructure

Audience inclination towards deploying efficient surveillance



Challenges that Market May Face: High cost associated with Intelligent Video Surveillance System

Lack of skilled Intelligent Video Surveillance System Operators

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Intelligent Video Surveillance System Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Intelligent Video Surveillance System market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Intelligent Video Surveillance System Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Intelligent Video Surveillance System

Chapter 4: Presenting the Intelligent Video Surveillance System Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Intelligent Video Surveillance System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Finally, Intelligent Video Surveillance System Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key Development Activities:

On January 31, 2019 – IntelliVision Technologies Corp. (IntelliVision®), a pioneer and leader in Artificial Intelligence and deep learning video analytics software for Smart Cameras and a subsidiary of Nortek Security & Control LLC (NSC), today announced the addition of anti-spoofing to its face recognition technology.

On November 28, 2018 – IntelliVision Technologies Corp. (IntelliVision®), a pioneer and leader in Artificial Intelligence and deep learning video analytics software for Smart Cameras, and a subsidiary of Nortek Security & Control LLC (NSC), today announced the launch of its Channel Partner Program

