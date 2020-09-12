5G IoT Market 2020 Trend By Products And End Users, Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The global 5g iot market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “5G IoT Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (5G New Radio Standalone Architecture, 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture), By Type (Short-Range IoT devices, Wide-Range IoT devices), By Industry (Manufacturing, Government, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Aviation, Others (Mining)) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026″. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other 5g iot market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the key players in the 5G IoT market are

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

BT, AT&T Intellectual Property

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Bell Canada

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to lead in 5G IoT market. According to report published in 2019 – 5G – The future of IoT the United States has spent US$192 billion in 2019 on IoT supporting market growth. Additionally, according to the same white paper America is global leader in undertaking the Smart Projects in 2018 in area of connected help with 55 percent. Furthermore, it is projected that North America will have 24% of the connections on 5G by 2022 which will be expected to rise up to 46% by 2025 i.e. approx. 200 million 5G connections. This shows America is dominant in this market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to shows a tremendous growth in the market. China has invested around US$182 billion on IoT, followed by Japan (US$65 billion) as stated in the white paper 5G – the future of IoT in 2019. Additionally, as stated by the reports of GSMA 2019, mobile operators will invest USD 570 billion on 5G deployments. Furthermore, around 370 million new mobile subscribers will be added from Asia Pacific which will contribute half the mobile subscribers worldwide. Asia Pacific, rapid developing region has been adopting Industry 4.0 on larger extent. This increases the demand of high-internet connectivity infrastructure which lead to adoption of 5G IoT in various industrial sectors.

Regional Analysis for 5G IoT Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for 5G IoT Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key 5G IoT Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global 5G IoT Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

