A recent report published by QMI on the Rubber Additives market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of rubber additives market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for rubber additives during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of rubber additives to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Understanding the chemistry and uses of Rubber Additives

Rubber Additive are those chemicals that are added to the rubber when it is being processed or synthesized. These are used to enhance the properties of the rubber used in tires. Various types of rubber additives are added such as processing aids, adhesion promoters, vulcanization inhibitors & accelerators, antiozonants, fillers, and chemical blowing agents. Processing aids and vulcanization accelerators are the most used additives.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

The market for rubber additives is segmented by type and application. It is bifurcated into the tire and non-tire according to the type. Due to the tire segment, the market is growing the most, as there is a strong demand from the automotive industry for a higher rubber quality.

By application, it is segmented into accelerators, anti-degradants, and others. Among the applications, the anti-degradants segment is the leading one, as they are used in several applications such as tires and other rubber products to prevent the aging of the rubber used. Also, the growing demand for better and high-performance rubber is predicted to increase the demand for it.

The market is growing the most in the APAC and the Western Europe region, as there is a heavy demand for automobiles from these regions due to the growing population.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increase in the disposable income

o Increased demand for the high-end quality of rubber

o Environmental regulations can restrain the rubber additives market

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

Based on region, the rubber additives market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe are some of the major markets that are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. These regions have been witnessing the number of transitions in terms of productions of chemicals and respective applications by end-use industries.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the rubber additives market during the forecast period. This demand is with regard to the growth of major end-use industries including Industrial, Marine, Automotive, Building & Construction, and others. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, and so on. Middle East includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, Egypt, and so on.

Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the rubber additives market. There have been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market.

Companies Covered: BASF SE, Lanxess AG, Solvay SA, Akzonobel N.V., and Arkema SA.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Tire

o Non-Tire

By Application:

o Accelerators

o Anti-degradants

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Application

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Application

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Application

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Application

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Application

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Application

