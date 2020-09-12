A recent report published by QMI on airborne LiDAR market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of airborne LiDAR market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for airborne LiDAR during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in airborne LiDAR market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the airborne LiDAR market has been segmented by type (topographic, bathymetric, and topo-bathymetric), by solution type (system and services) and by platform type (fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and UAV).

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for the airborne LiDAR market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in the Airborne LiDAR market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the Airborne LiDAR market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the Airborne LiDAR market and their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For airborne LiDAR market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the airborne LiDAR market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace & defense sector.

In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace & defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in airborne LiDAR market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing airborne LiDAR market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for airborne LiDAR market in the aerospace and defense sector.

It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Companies Covered: Hexagon AB (Leica Geosystems), RIEGL, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., VelodyneLiDAR, Flir Systems Inc., PheonixLidar Systems, and YellowScan

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Topographic

o Bathymetric

o Topo-Bathymetric

By Solution Type:

o System

o Services

By Platform Type:

o Fixed-Wing Aircraft

o Rotary-Wing Aircraft

o UAV

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Type

o North America, by Solution Type

o North America, by Platform Type

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Type

o Western Europe, by Solution Type

o Western Europe, by Platform Type

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Type

o Asia Pacific, by Solution Type

o Asia Pacific, by Platform Type

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Type

o Eastern Europe, by Solution Type

o Eastern Europe, by Platform Type

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Type

o Middle East, by Solution Type

o Middle East, by Platform Type

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Type

o Rest of the World, by Solution Type

o Rest of the World, by Platform Type

