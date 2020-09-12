Arkansas State vs Kansas State Live Stream | Free Football

2020 Kansas State vs Arkansas State live streaming. How to live stream Kansas State vs Arkansas State. If you are a Rugby fan, Definitely Kansas State vs Arkansas State Game one of the greatest rivalries full of thriller and surprises. The Kansas State Wildcats will take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at noon ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Leading the offense once again this season will be the efficient senior quarterback Skylar Thompson. Thompson’s numbers do not figure to jump off the page anytime soon having only thrown for 12 touchdowns and five interceptions last season. However, the key to his production will be his decision making and ability to make plays with his feet.

The fall postseason is planned to conclude on January 11, 2021, with the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida; this will be the seventh season of the College Football Playoff championship system. The CFP announced that it would still go on with its rankings and games for teams playing in the fall as tentatively scheduled, and had no plans to accommodate the conferences moving to a spring season.

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium — Manhattan, Kansas

