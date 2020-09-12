In terms of revenue, global private hospitals market was valued at US$ 712.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,967.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period. The presence of private hospitals differs across countries and is dependent on country-specific regulatory frameworks and healthcare infrastructure. On one hand there are Nordic countries where demand for private hospitals is very less, reason being robust public sector infrastructure, while on the other hand, countries such as India have a significant penetration of private hospitals. Increasing privatization in healthcare sector in developing economies is among one of the major factors driving the growth of the private hospitals market.

Although, the charges and cost associated with the treatment and services at private hospitals is expected to critically impact the demand in several price sensitive regions. Mergers and acquisitions by global players is helping them to either enter or expand their reach. Companies are also adopting emerging technologies such use of AI in radiology for computer aided diagnosis or use of nuclear medicine in treatment of oncology and neurological diseases.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of private hospitals market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Finding of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global private hospitals market is expected to reach US$ 1964.6 billion by 2027 owing to factors such as increasing population, technological advancement in the healthcare sector and growing demand for private healthcare.

Acute care hospitals held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period owing due to their capability of catering a large number of patients because they provide short term care to the patients.

Medium size hospitals are expected to witness the highest CAGR up to the next 08 years because of the low initial investment as compared to large hospitals and high occupancy level when compare it with small size hospitals.

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest Private hospitals market share over the next eight years owing to growing FDI in the healthcare sector for the manufacturing of devices which also reduces the overall cost. As a result of which, advanced technology is made available to the consumers through private hospitals.

Some of the key players operating in the private hospitals market are MEOCLINIC GmbH, Premier Healthcare Germany, Helios, St Francis Foundation, Shouldice, Cambie Surgery Centre, Toulon Hyères Private Hospital, Hospital Group Deaconesses Croix Saint, London Bridge Hospital, Ramsay Health Care UK amongst others.

By Hospital Type Acute Care Hospital Children’s Hospital Specialty Hospital Multispecialty Hospital

Private hospitals market By Size Small (Less than 100 beds) Medium (100 to 500 beds) Large (More than 500 beds)

By Location Rural Urban

Private hospitals market By Geography North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Rest of Nordic The Benelux Union Belgium the Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia New Zealand Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



