Automotive Cockpit Module Market Outlook: Post Covid Investors eye bigger-than-expected

Growing automotive industry worldwide and increase in technological advancement in facilities of automotive is help to boost global automotive cockpit module market in the foretasted period. Automotive cockpit moduleÂ is an assembly including of air conditioning units, harnesses ducts, electronic units, and instrument panels built around the steering member. It consists of an instrument panel (IP), a steering column system, a HVAC system, a glove box, a cowl cross structure, various trays, an audio and navigation system, and decorative facialsSome of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Delphi (Ireland),Faurecia (France),Harman International (United States),HYUNDAI MOBIS (South Korea),Continental AG (Germany) ,Grupo Antolin (Spain),Samvardhana Motherson Group (India),Visteon Corporation (United States),Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Japan),SAS Automotive Systems (Germany)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Ordinary Type, Senior Type), Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Distribution Channel (Aftermarkets, OME)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Fueling Adoption of Digital Cockpits through the Development of Suitable PlatformsÂ

high Adoption of the Internet of Things (loT) Enables Communication between Vehicles On RoadÂ

Growth Drivers in Limelighthigh Adoption of advanced Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI) in Mass Segment Vehicles

Increasing Cost Pressures on Automotive OEMs

Challenges that Market May Face:

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Cockpit Module Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automotive Cockpit Module market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automotive Cockpit Module Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Automotive Cockpit Module

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automotive Cockpit Module Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automotive Cockpit Module market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Automotive Cockpit Module Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Automotive Cockpit Module Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Key Development Activities:

On 18th Feb 2019, continental has introduced Intelligent antenna module 2.0: maximum data rates and ranges for all wireless services.

