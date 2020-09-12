AUTOMOTIVE POWERTRAIN MARKET: DEVELOPMENT, CURRENT ANALYSIS AND ESTIMATED FORECAST TO 2028

According to the report, increasing car penetration in emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of the automotive powertrain market during the forecast period. This has resulted in some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global automotive powertrain market.

What includes in powertrain in an automobile?

The powertrain in an automobile includes the key components that generate power and deliver it to the surface of the road, water or air. This includes motor, driveshafts, differentials, and final drive. Also more recently, the battery, the electric motor, and the control algorithm are seen as powertrain elements in hybrid powertrains. The automobile drivetrain includes elements of the powertrain excluding the engine. It is the part of a vehicle that changes depending on whether a car is front-wheel, rear-wheel, or four-wheel drive, or less common six-wheel or eight-wheel drive. In a broader sense the powertrain includes all its components used to convert stored energy into kinetic energy for propulsion purposes. This constitutes the use of various non-wheel based power sources and vehicles.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

By region, North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific dominate the automotive powertrain market. In these regions the automotive sectors have been competitive across the terms of technological advances and product shifts.

Some of these factors are expected to affect the dynamics of the North American and Western European automotive powertrain market. The US, Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Spain were some of the major economies of the automotive powertrain market.

With the growth of the automotive sector the Middle East region promises a strong market potential. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the automotive powertrain market. This region has been one of the lucrative markets for the automotive sector in the past few decades with strategic investments by global companies in the region.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for automotive powertrain market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global automotive powertrain market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW, Ford Motor Company, GKN Plc. General Motors Company, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, JTEKT Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Company, and Volkswagen AG.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Gasoline Powertrain System

Flex Fuel Powertrain System

Hybrid Powertrain System

Diesel Powertrain System

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger

Commercial

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Vehicle Type

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Vehicle Type

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Vehicle Type

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Vehicle Type

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Vehicle Type

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Vehicle Type

