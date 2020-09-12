Bellator 246 Live Stream Reddit: Archuleta vs Mix Fight

Bellator 246 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT). Bellator 246 as Juan Archuleta faces off with Patrick Mix for the vacant belt at “FightSphere” from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The preliminary card was no less compelling. A former champion, a couple of noteworthy prospects, and a key women’s featherweight fight comprised the four early bouts at Bellator 245.

The former champ in question, Rafael Carvalho, was Bellator’s middleweight kingpin from 2015 to 2018, when he was defeated by Gegard Mousasi. Since then, Carvalho has gone 1-2, losing to Machida and the man who just recently became light heavyweight champ Vadim Nemkov. Now established as a 205lb’er, Carvalho was looking to pick up a win over prospect Alex Polizzi.

JUAN ARCHULETA VS. PATRICK MIX AT BELLATOR 246?

Prelims: 8:45 p.m. ET

Main card: 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream> Watch Here

Archuleta vs Mix live stream Reddit

Check out for Streams subreddit for Bellator 246 free links. Always select official links to the match. Over the years Reddit a micro-blogging cum forum platform has become a hotbed for sports lovers. Be it Bellator 246 or any other sporting event of interest; the chances are that you would find ways to watch it over live stream there. r/MMA is the most active forum for Bellator 246 streaming on Reddit 2020. Our visitors can visit there and find out some cool online options to enjoy the sporting event.

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Juan Archuleta vs. Patchy Mix – for the vacant bantamweight title

Jon Fitch vs. Neiman Gracie

DeAnna Bennett vs. Liz Carmouche

Derek Campos vs. Keoni Diggs

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Daniel Madrid vs. Pat Casey

Ty Gwerder vs. George Tokkos

Davion Franklin vs. Ras Hylton

DAZN

Among every single premium services to watch the USA vs Russia live stream, using DAZN can be a fantastic option. Especially, if you live in a country like Russia, using the DAZN sports streaming service can be the best ever option.

Here, they offer different streaming plan options where you can choose a plan based on your personal choices and preferences.

Also, with DAZN, the video quality is always good whereas you just need a compatible device and a faster speed net connection.

Even more, if you live in a region where DAZN is not accessible, VPN’s can be your best friend. Opt for a better VPN service provider, avail their plans and then use DAZN to watch the entire IIHF World Junior Championship 2020 matches online.

How To Watch Bellator 246 Live In The US

Machida and Davis first met in August 2013 at a UFC Fight Night event with the latter winning by unanimous decision in the former’s home country of Brazil. More than seven years later, both fighters are looking for a win. Machida dropped a split decision to Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 228 in September 2019. Davis, a former Bellator light heavyweight titleholder, lost by third-round TKO to Karl Albrektsson at Bellator 231 in October.

How to watch Bellator 246 TV Live Stream Info

A couple weeks back at Bellator 244, in a shocking upset, Vadim Nemkov steamrolled Ryan Bader to claim the light heavyweight title.

Nemkov’s first title defense could come from the winner of this Friday’s Bellator 245 main event from the “FightSphere” at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., when Lyoto Machida and Phil Davis meet one more time.

Machida and Davis first met in August 2013 at a UFC Fight Night event with the latter winning by unanimous decision in the former’s home country of Brazil. More than seven years later, both fighters are looking for a win. Machida dropped a split decision to Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 228 in September 2019. Davis, a former Bellator light heavyweight titleholder, lost by third-round TKO to Karl Albrektsson at Bellator 231 in October.

A lot is on the line for Machida and Davis. The winner is back in the mix and possibly would earn a shot at Nemkov next. The loser likely sees his days as a championship contender coming to an end.

A lot is on the line for Machida and Davis. The winner is back in the mix and possibly would earn a shot at Nemkov next. The loser likely sees his days as a championship contender coming to an end.

The place is here, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., and the time is now. The weigh ins for Bellator 245: “Davis vs. Machida 2” tomorrow night (Fri., Sept. 11, 2020 on Paramount Network and DAZN) go down today (Thurs., Sept. 10, 2020) before a long-awaited rematch between former champions Phil Davis (21-5, 1 NC) and Lyoto Machida (26-9).

How To Watch Bellator 246 Live Stream Online For Free

The early weigh-ins will take place behind closed doors because of the pandemic, but a ceremonial event will stream online at 11 a.m. ET in the video player above at that time. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning session starting at 9 a.m. ET will be made available below

Bellator 245 takes place Friday night, Sept. 11. Prelims get underway at 8:15 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Machida and Davis should start about 11:30 p.m. ET, but the time depends on the length of the earlier fights.

New York’s Mix (13-0) is one of the sport’s most intriguing prospects in the promotion. He has finished his eight most recent fights, seven of those finishes coming via submission. Adding to his already impressive record as a professional, Mix was also undefeated as an amateur. Mix made his Bellator debut in June 2019 and has since scored three first-round submissions — one coming in Rizin — to land himself in a bout with Archuleta.

Nemkov’s first title defense could come from the winner of this Friday’s Bellator 245 main event from the “FightSphere” at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., when Lyoto Machida and Phil Davis meet one more time.

Machida and Davis first met in August 2013 at a UFC Fight Night event with the latter winning by unanimous decision in the former’s home country of Brazil. More than seven years later, both fighters are looking for a win. Machida dropped a split decision to Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 228 in September 2019. Davis, a former Bellator light heavyweight titleholder, lost by third-round TKO to Karl Albrektsson at Bellator 231 in October.

A lot is on the line for Machida and Davis. The winner is back in the mix and possibly would earn a shot at Nemkov next. The loser likely sees his days as a championship contender coming to an end.

Best Ways To Watch Bellator 246 PPV Live Game

Archuleta (24-2) had an 18-fight winning streak snapped in September 2019, losing an opening-round fight in the Bellator World Featherweight Grand Prix to 145-pound champion Patricio Pitbull. After rebounding with a win over Henry Corrales in January, Archuleta gets a second shot at a championship at his home within the bantamweight division. Archuleta has a 6-1 record in the Bellator cage.

The fight between the two was originally targeted for July when Archuleta tested positive for COVID-19, which he admitted to MMAjunkie that he believed the pandemic was a hoax until he was personally affected.

Currently fighting out of Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque, N.M., Patchy Mix will make his fourth appearance for Bellator, where he has tallied three first-round submission victories. The 26-year-old Buffalo, N.Y.-native hopes to remain undefeated and build off of his most recent win on New Year’s Eve, which saw “No Love” earn a guillotine choke-submission over Yuki Motoya at Bellator’s co-promotional event with Rizin at Rizin.20 in Japan. Prior to his time with the Scott Coker-led promotion, Mix dominated his competition in all nine of his fights with King of the Cage, collecting five first round finishes. Now, the submission specialist will face the toughest test of his young career, a matchup with the former Bellator featherweight world title contender and a shot at Bellator’s vacant 135-pound strap.