Chargers vs Bengals Live Stream Reddit Online

The Cincinnati Bengals will kick off their 2020 season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game can be seen on CBS at 4:05 pm EST and can be streamed online using fubo TV. You can also listen to it on the Bengals Radio Network. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off at 4:05 p.m. ET Sept. 13.
The Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off at 4:05 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at Paul Brown Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. The Chargers struggled last year, ending up 5-11. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 2-14 last-season record, Cincinnati has set their aspirations higher this season.
A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Los Angeles was third best in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 212.1 on average. Less enviably, Cincinnati was worst when it came to rushing yards allowed per game last year, with the team giving up 148.9 on average. The good news for Cincinnati, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.
NFL Week 1 Game Info
When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
Where: Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio
Live Stream: Watch Here
