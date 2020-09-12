Chicago vs Detroit Live Stream Reddit NFL Streams Reddit

The Detroit Lions haven’t won a matchup against the Chicago Bears since Dec. 16 of 2017, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. They will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept.
So far, three Lions games will air on CBS and 11 will be on Fox. Times and channels are pending for the Week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans and the Week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After some tough outings, Casey Mize (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will start on the mound on Friday. Mize made his MLB debut in Chicago and looks to find some of the magic he had in his debut. Mize struck out seven White Sox hitters over 4.1 innings.In his last three starts though, Mize has given up nine runs, 12 hits and has walked six batters in 10.1 innings.
Mize is up against Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.29 ERA) who has 75 strikeouts this season. Giolito is currently in second behind Cleveland Indians Shane Bieber. Giolito was responsible for shutting out the Tigers last month when he struck out 13 Tigers in seven innings.
NFL Week 1 Game Info
When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan
Live Stream: Watch Here
Seahawks vs Falcons Live Stream Reddit Online
If you are looking for free links to watch Chicago vs Detroit Live Streaming online, Reddit is the best platform where you can find a lot of subreddits relating to Chicago vs Detroit Finals streams. Check out for Dolphins vs Bengals game 5 streaming links through Reddit.
Now, in each subreddit, you will find different streaming links. Make sure to test and try various links, whereas it will consume some time.
FuboTV:
Unarguably the best TV streaming service for NFL, it includes every NFL channel in its Family Plan namely ESPN, NBC, CBS, NFL Network, Fox for just $60 per month. An extra $11 per month will fetch the viewers the additional service of the NFL Redzone as well as a part of the Sports Plus plan. A new subscriber of FuboTV gets to try out the various packages on offer for a 7-day free trial period.
Sling TV:
The Orange and the Blue packages of the Sling TV is the most affordable means of watching the NFL, at just $ 45 per month. It includes Fox, ESPN, NBC but does not give access to CBS, NFL Network, and NFL Redzone. But the Sling TV packages are discounted for the first month of subscription.
YouTube TV:
YouTube TV allows the most prolific services to sports fans worldwide. You can get live coverage of the NFL games that are available only through NBC, CBS, ESPN, and Fox at just $ 65 monthly. YouTube TV services are available across several US cities.
Hulu TV:
Hulu TV offers access to NBC, Fox, ESPN, and CBS at just $ 55 per month. NFL Network and NFL Redzone are not covered under the services of Hulu TV.