Conductive Inks Market Outsized, Speeding Spin-offs Creating Value

The global conductive ink market is expected to grow in the forecasted period due to rising concerns regarding high carbon dioxide emissions that have threatened the government agencies to shift towards low carbon alternatives. Conductive ink is an ink that results in a printed object which conducts electricity. Applications such as consumer electronics coupled with the need for cleaner energy have surged the demand, the rapid growth in consumption of flexible and touchscreen-based electronic devices, increasing awareness regarding use of renewable resources in residential and industrial sector and the rapid growth in consumption of solar-based panels and other devices is anticipated to boost the growth of global conductive inks market. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

DowDuPont (United States),Johnson Matthey (United Kingdom),Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany),Poly-Ink (France),Sun Chemical Corporation (United States),NovaCentrix (United States),Creative Materials Inc. (United States),Vorbeck Materials (United States),PPG Industries (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Silver Flakes, Carbon / Graphene, Silver Nanoparticles, Silver Nanowire, Silver Coated Copper Nanoparticles, Carbon Nanotube Inks, Copper Flakes, Copper Nanoparticles, Copper Oxide Nanoparticle Inks, Conductive Polymer, Others), Application (Photovoltaic, Membrane Switches, Displays, Automotive, Sensors/Medical, RFID, Printed Circuit Boards, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Distribution Channel, Offline Distribution Channel)

A View on Influencing Trends:

High Demand for Novel Products Such as Aluminum, Gold, and Nickel-Based Conductive Inks

Increasing Demand for Efficiency and Miniaturization of Devices

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Government Support due to Low Carbon Alternatives

The Rapid Growth due to Increasing Electronics Industries

Challenges that Market May Face:High Cost Associated with Silver Based Conductive Inks

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Conductive Inks Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Conductive Inks market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Conductive Inks Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Conductive Inks

Chapter 4: Presenting the Conductive Inks Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Conductive Inks market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Conductive Inks Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Conductive Inks Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Key Development Activities:

On 31st October 2018, NovaCentrix, based in Austin, TX, is pleased to announce it has exclusively acquired the technical and business-related intellectual property (IP) of Intrinsiq Materials in an asset sale by Intrinsiq Materials investors.



