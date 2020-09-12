Cowboys vs Rams Live Stream Reddit Free Game

Sunday Night Football returns this week with a match up between the Cowboys vs. Rams at SoFi Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America (watch on NBC or the NBC Sports app). See below for more information on how to watch the game.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams will face off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at SoFi Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Dallas struggled last year, ending up 8-8. Los Angeles was on the positive side of .500 (9-7) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys were the best in yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 431.5 on average. The Rams displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns, closing the season with 20 overall.

NFL Week 1 Game Info

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

