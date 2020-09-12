Cowboys vs Rams Live Stream Reddit Free Game

Sunday Night Football returns this week with a match up between the Cowboys vs. Rams at SoFi Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America (watch on NBC or the NBC Sports app). See below for more information on how to watch the game.
The Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams will face off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at SoFi Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Dallas struggled last year, ending up 8-8. Los Angeles was on the positive side of .500 (9-7) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys were the best in yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 431.5 on average. The Rams displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns, closing the season with 20 overall.
The NFL is set to return this week starting with Thursday Night Football and will continue this weekend with the NFL Opening Weekend. If you recently cut cable or are looking for a way to watch your Dallas Cowboys this season, you’ve come to the right place.
You don’t want to miss any of the action this year, below is all your tune-in information for this week and 2020 season!
NFL Week 1 Game Info
When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California
Live Stream: Watch Here
