Eagles vs Washington Live stream Reddit Free TV

You are currently watching Washington vs Philadelphia Eagles live in HD directly from your pc, mobile and tablets. Live NFL will provide all Washington for the current year, game streams for preseason, season, playoffs and Super Bowl on this page every day.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-2 against the Washington Football Team since October of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. They will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at FedEx Field to kick off their 2020 seasons. The Eagles are coming off of a 9-7 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs.

The Eagles enter the season with a lot of question marks – again. It’s pretty clear that Carson Wentz is solid but can he stay healthy for a season? Can the rest of the team stay healthy? It seems not.

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market. fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more. *Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Week 1 Game Info

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Field — Landover, Maryland

Live Stream: Watch Here