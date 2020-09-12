Egg Yolk Oil Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Egg Yolk Oil market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Egg Yolk Oil market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Egg Yolk Oil market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Egg Yolk Oil market.

As per the report, the Egg Yolk Oil market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Egg Yolk Oil market are highlighted in the report. Although the Egg Yolk Oil market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Changing Preference Towards Synthetic Ingredients

According to American Chemical Society, with growing conservation awareness since the last decade, customer preference for natural products over synthetic ingredients has increased. This change in preference has driven significant growth in natural products sector including personal care, cosmetics and hair care to name a few. In addition, negative publicity of synthetic ingredients has further impacted the perception of consumers towards quality of skin care products and their side effects. Growing customer inclination towards natural ingredients over synthetic ones is expected to influence adoption of egg yolk oil.

Use of egg yolk oil has also been observed in infant nutrition, and pharmaceuticals which has significantly propelled the market’s growth. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific have witnessed increased adoption of egg yolk oil given the increasing proliferation of personal care products such as sunscreens. Also, innovations in egg yolk oil has led to its growing use in supplements. Mixture of egg yolk oil and fermented garlic powder is available in odorless capsule form that facilitates enhanced boost in energy, fat burning and muscle gain. In addition, the growing popularity and ubiquity of e-commerce as a prominent sales channel can assist egg yolk oil producers to tap customers even in remote areas worldwide.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

