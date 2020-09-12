ELECTRONIC SHELF LABEL MARKET COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE, OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS, TRENDS & FORECAST TO 2028

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global electronic shelf label market.

According to the report, the electronic shelf label market is projected to register high demand during the forecast period with increasing demand from major end-use industries such as Supermarket, Departmental Stores, Electronics & Appliance, Home Furnishing Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others during the forecast period.

What is an Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) system?

An Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) system is utilized by retailers for showing items valuing on racks. These labels are a technological arrangement extensively utilized in retail settings to show and adjust the cost of things in the store with restricted human intervention. The electronic shelf label system uses IoT innovation, which consequently mirrors the information when progressions are made in the local server.

It is expected that the worldwide market for electronic shelf label will grow during the forecast period due to developing interest for ongoing cost mechanization in retail settings, expanding interests in advancing the retail work process, government guidelines on institutionalizing item valuing, and inclination for ‘human-less retail’ in the midst of the rising work cost.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Computerization in the retail segment is one of the main reasons for the growth of the electronic shelf label market. These price automation arrangements offer precision and value adaptability at the shelf edge, empowering retailers.

The LCD electronic shelf label product type segment is expected to account for the largest share of the electronic shelf label, as LCD electronic shelf label products are being adopted by small retailers due to their low maintenance requirements and low cost.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Growing demand from retailers.

o Rising adoption of store automation in retail stores.

o Lack of awareness about the benefits of ESL systems.

o High initial investment.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

The electronic shelf label market by region has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific are estimated to be major regions for electronic shelf label market during the forecast period. The high growth of supply chain activities to cater various industries and development of packaging solutions is a key to the growth of electronic shelf label market in this region.

Major industries in these regions are estimated to be Aerospace & Defense, Protection Equipment, Automotive, and Electrical & Electronics. The Asia Pacific amongst this with increasing trade activities and industrial growth is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period. Middle East region promises a strong market potential during the forecast period. The diversification of economic activities leading to industrial growth is a key to the demand for electronic shelf label market in this region. South America and Africa are emerging regions in terms of market demand during the forecast period.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for electronic shelf label market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global electronic shelf label market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies there have been several primary developments done by major companies like, NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling, Teraoka Seiko, Pricer, SES-imagotag, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, E Ink Holdings, Displaydata, Diebold Nixdorf, M2Communication, and Opticon Sensors Europe.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

LCD Electronic Shelf Label

E-paper Electronic Shelf Label

By Component:

Transceiver

Microprocessors

Displays

Batteries

Others

By End User:

Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Electronics & Appliance

Home Furnishing Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Product Type

By Component

By End User

Western Europe:

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Product Type

By Component

By End User

Eastern Europe:

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Product Type

By Component

By End User

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Product Type

By Component

By End User

Middle East:

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Product Type

By Component

By End User

Rest of the World

By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

By Product Type

By Component

By End User

