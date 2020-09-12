Floor POP Display Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2017 to 2026

The presented market report on the global Floor POP Display market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Floor POP Display market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Floor POP Display market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Floor POP Display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Floor POP Display market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Floor POP Display market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Floor POP Display Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Floor POP Display market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Floor POP Display market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

On the basis of Material type the market is segmented into the following:

Corrugated Board

Foam Board

Plastic Sheet

Glass

Metal

Corrugated board accounts for one-third of total among the material type of floor POP display market. However, Foam board market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as follows:

Hyper-market

Supermarket

Departmental store

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Other Retail Formats

Hyper markets are expected to dominate floor pop display market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing number of supermarkets are creating high growth opportunities for floor pop display market.

On the basis of packaging format, the market is segmented as follows:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Printing

Electronics

Automotive

Others

Food & Beverages packaging formats are expected to dominate floor pop display market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing cosmetics and personal care packaging formats are creating high growth opportunities for floor pop display market.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Sonoco Products Company, DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, WestRock Company, FFR Merchandising Company, U.S. Corrugated, Inc., Marketing Alliance Group, Creative Displays Now and Pratt Industries Inc. are some of the key players competing in the global floor pop display marketplace.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Floor POP Display market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Floor POP Display Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Floor POP Display market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Floor POP Display market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Floor POP Display market

Important queries related to the Floor POP Display market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Floor POP Display market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Floor POP Display market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Floor POP Display ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

