Fulham vs Arsenal Live Stream Reddit Free Soccer Online

The Premier League season kicks off on Saturday with Fulham hosting Arsenal at Craven Cottage. the Premier League is about to kick off again for 2020/21. The opening game of the season is an all-London affair as Fulham play host to Arsenal at Craven Cottage.

That makes it a 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it’s a 9:30 pm AEST start on Saturday evening.

On Dec. 22, 2019, Arsenal decided to part ways with manager Unai Emery and replace him with Mikel Arteta. The decision to change managers changed the fortune of the club. In the 29 games in all competitions under Arteta, the Gunners picked up an average of 1.97 points. Arsenal defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup and then defeated Liverpool in the Community Shield.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Location: Craven Cottage — London, England

Fulham vs Arsenal Live Stream Reddit outside your country We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the Fulham vs Arsenal game, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked. That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

How to stream Fulham vs Arsenal live in the UK BT Sport has got the broadcast rights to this Premier League opening game between Fulham and Arsenal with the game being shown on the BT Sport 1 channel and for streaming via its BT Sport app. If you’re not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to BT’s other Premier League games, Ligue 1, Women’s Super League, Bundesliga, and more. How to stream Fulham vs Arsenal live in the U.S. The most robust 2020/21 Premier League coverage in the U.S. will be offered by NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock. Of the 380 total fixtures, more than 175 will be exclusively shown on Peacock with the other games on NBCSN and other NBC channels. Fulham vs Arsenal is being shown on NBCSN. For streaming, your best ways to access the Fulham vs Arsenal game is with Sling or FuboTV live stream from partner channels NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo. If you’re outside of the States and want to tune in to NBC’s coverage, you can use a VPN as mentioned above to watch the same feed you would from home.