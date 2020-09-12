Global Death Care Services Market Analysis – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

China death care services market was valued at US$ 16.39 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 11% over the forecast period, owing to the substantial increase in mortality rate.

High prevalence of chronic diseases including cardiovascular, respiratory, diabetes and others amongst the worldwide urban population, due to sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diets, have caused increased death rate which is fuelling the demand for death care services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for the death care services such as crematory services, refrigerated storages and others.

The growing awareness for ill effects of traditional funeral services on the environment is boosting the demand for green burial services in global death care services

Based on the model, pre-need basis death services are expected to witness high growth due to personalization and financial benefits.

North America held the highest market share in global death care services market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to rise in number of deaths and introduction of novel offerings.

Some of the players operating in the global death care services market are Antim Yatra Funeral Services, ANXIAN YUAN CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED, Bestattungen Karl Albert Denk GmbH & Co. KG, Burials Gommel, Carriage Services, Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited, Funeral Lichtblick Bochum, Funeral parlor Stumpf, Funerals Wagner & Loew, Hillenbrand Inc. (Batesville), INVOCARE NEW ZEALAND LIMITED, Lucentt, mymoria GmbH, Naser Group Inc., NorthStar Memorial Group, NIRVANA ASIA LTD., Park Lawn Corporation, Propel Funeral Partners Limited, Rossi Family Funeral Home, Inc., Schepp Family Funeral Homes, Shangyu Luxes Casket Company, Southern Cremations & Funerals, StoneMor Inc., TEAR Co., Ltd., The Natural Funeral Company Limited, Urns.com. and Wilbert amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of death care services market. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

