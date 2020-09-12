This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Dual Clutch Transmission System market

According to the report, the global Dual Clutch Transmission System market size is slated to grow at a high rate in the coming years driven by high demand for Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT) Systems.

What is a clutch?

A clutch is a mechanical device that helps to engage and disengages the transmission of power. The dual-clutch transmission system is also known as a semi-automatic or automated manual. This system is used to overcome the torque gap problem. The dual-clutch transmission system consists of two types, dry clutch transmission, and wet clutch transmission.

In this system, the clutch paddle is eliminated because of the electro-hydraulic actuator system. The main advantage of the dual-clutch transmission system is it allows torque transferring from the engine to the drive wheel without interruption. The dual-clutch transmission is more sensitive to input torque indifference due to the absence of torque converter. This system helps to improve fuel economy and power requirements. The global dual-clutch transmission system market is expected to grow rapidly because of this system change gear around 8-12 milliseconds which, it offered hassle-free driving experiences,

However, this system is costly for automakers because it requires changes in the assembly lines.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

The global dual-clutch transmission system market is segmented based on type, sales channel, and application. By type, Wet dual-clutch technology is majorly used in higher automobile segments for enhanced performance. On the other hand, the dry clutch transmission system is used for lower automobile segments.

The dry clutch transmission system is expected to grow in this market due to the economic benefits and low maintenance. The global dual-clutch transmission system market is anticipated to boom in North America due to the continuous increase in demand for passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles across these regions.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o High Demand for Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT) Systems

o The growing number of automobiles Around the World

o High Cost and Lack of Awareness

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

By region, North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific dominate the Dual Clutch Transmission System market. In these regions, the automotive sectors have been competitive across the terms of technological advances and product shifts.

Some of these factors are expected to affect the dynamics of the North American and Western European Dual Clutch Transmission System market. The US, Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Spain were some of the major economies of the Dual Clutch Transmission System market.

With the growth of the automotive sector the Middle East region promises a strong market potential. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the Dual Clutch Transmission System market. This region has been one of the lucrative markets for the automotive sector in the past few decades with strategic investments by global companies in the region.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application, and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Aisin Seiki Co., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Getrag Corporate Group, Jatco Ltd., Magna International Inc., Continental AG, and Allison Transmission.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Dry Clutch Transmission

Wet Clutch Transmission

By Sales Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Sales Channel

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Sales Channel

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Sales Channel

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Sales Channel

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Sales Channel

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Sales Channel

By Application

