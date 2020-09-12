Reportspedia recently released a research report on the Duty-free Retailing market analysis, which studies the Duty-free Retailing industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026. This Duty-free Retailing report deals with a comprehensive environment of the breakdown for the Global Duty-free Retailing Market. The Duty-free Retailing Industry estimates delivered in the report are the result of comprehensive secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market evaluations have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political, and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Duty-free Retailing Market growth.
Major Companies Covered in Research Report:
HMSHost
World Duty Free
Dufry
Starboard Cruise Services
Duty Free Americas
ATU Duty Free
DFS Group
Gebr. Heinemann
Saveria
The Nuance Group
Paradies
LS Travel retail
DFASS Group
As per the report, the Duty-free Retailing market is predicted to reach a value of USD XX by the end of 2026 and grow at a CAGR of XX% through the forecast period (2020-2026). The report describes the present market trend of the Duty-free Retailing in regions, covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa by focusing the market performance by the key countries in the respective regions.
On the basis of types, the Duty-free Retailing Market is primarily split into:
Perfumes and Cosmetics
Alcohol
Tobacco Goods
Confectionary and Food
Fashion and Accessories
Watches and Jewelry
Others
On the basis of applications, the Duty-free Retailing Market covers:
Airports
Onboard Aircrafts
Seaports
Train Stations
Others
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the dynamics of the Duty-free Retailing market. This market research report includes extensive data on the impacts of the market. The research analyst team of the firm has been monitoring the market during this coronavirus crisis and has been talking with the industry experts to finally publish a detailed analysis of the future scope of the market. They have followed a robust research methodology and got involved in primary and secondary research to prepare the Duty-free Retailing market report.
Report Answers Following Questions:
- What are the factors driving the growth of the market?
- What factors are preventing market growth?
- What are the future prospects in the market?
- Which are the most vigorous companies and what are their latest enlargements within the Duty-free Retailing Market?
- What key increases can be estimated in the coming years?
- What are the key trends observed in the market?
The following is the TOC of the report:
- Executive Summary
- Research Methodology
- Duty-free Retailing Market Overview
- Global Duty-free Retailing Market Analysis and Forecast by Type
- Global Duty-free Retailing Market Analysis and Forecast by Application
- Global Duty-free Retailing Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel
- Global Duty-free Retailing Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
- North America Duty-free Retailing Industry Analysis and Forecast
- Latin America Duty-free Retailing Industry Analysis and Forecast
- Europe Duty-free Retailing Market Analysis and Forecast
- Asia Pacific Duty-free Retailing Market Analysis and Forecast
- Asia Pacific Duty-free Retailing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application
- The Middle East & Africa Duty-free Retailing Market Analysis and Forecast
