Pathogen-specific kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the pathogen-specific kits market report are Agdia, Inc., bioMrieux SA, Genetic Signatures, Diagenode Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Eurofins Scientific, EnviroLogix, Norgen Biotek Corp., Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share and data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Drivers:

Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market. Increasing demand for faster & reliable test results is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factor such as increasing R&D activities, rising acceptance of PCR & immunoassay-based technologies, rising awareness about food contamination and rising awareness about the advantages of pathogen specific kits is expected to enhance market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

