Global PDX Models Market Along With The Current Trends And Future Estimations (2020– 2027)|Aragen Bioscience (Subsidiary of GVK Biosciences Private Limited), MI Bioresearch Inc

PDX models market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 401.53 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.64% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The rising number of pharmaceutical, R&D activities in cancer research is helping in driving the growth of the PDX models market.

The major players covered in the PDX models market report are Charles River, Crown Bioscience Inc., Champion Oncology, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, Oncodesign, Wuxi Apptec, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Pharma test Services Ltd, Aragen Bioscience (Subsidiary of GVK Biosciences Private Limited), MI Bioresearch Inc., EUROPDX, Creative Animodel, Urolead, Xentech, Hera BioLabs, EPO BERLIN-BUCH GMBH, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Drivers:

The rising number of pharmaceutical, R&D activities in cancer research is helping in driving the growth of the PDX models market.

The advantages offered by PDX model in comparison to the classic approach are also accelerating the growth of the PDX models market in the forecast period of 2020-2027

Increasing support for cancer research activities from government and non-government organization and rise in the necessity of personalized medicine is further going to boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the PDX models market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Market Restraints:

High cost of PDX models machine and strict regulations with respect to the utilization of animal models in cancer research is likely to hamper the growth of the PDX models market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global PDX Models Market Scope and Market Size

By Type

(Mice Models, Rat Models),



Tumor Type

(Respiratory Tumor Models, Urological Tumor Models, Gastrointestinal Tumor Models, Hematological Tumor Models, Gynecological Tumor Models, Others),



Application

(Preclinical Drug Development & Oncology Research, Biomarker Analysis),



End User

(Contract Research Organization, Academic & Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies),



Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Insights mentioned in the PDX models research Report

It provides overview of the industry with basic introduction to the market

Comprises profiles of major companies operating in the Market

Report potential

Recent industry trends and developments Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the PDX models market Market share and size of all the foremost industry players Strategic proposals for the new participants To understand the future outlook and prospects for PDX models market analysis and forecast 2020-2027.

