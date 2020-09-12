GREEN PACKAGING MARKET PRODUCTION ANALYSIS AND GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET PERFORMANCE FORECAST TO 2028

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global green packaging market.

According to the report, the green packaging market is predicted to witness significant demand during the forecast period owing to its increasing use in various applications such as Food & Beverages, Health Care, Personal Care, and Others.

What is leading players?

Leading players in the green packaging market are focusing on different organic and inorganic business development strategies to strengthen their position in the global market. Increasing government campaigns educating consumers about eco-friendly products and harmful effects of toxic packaging materials are expected to drive the global green packaging market during the forecast period. Non-biodegradable plastic has proved detrimental to the health of the environment by causing various ill effects, such as landfills, soil pollution, and loss of soil fertility.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Green packaging maintains the shelf line of the product and reduces the adverse effects on the environment. Bio plastic or green packaging materials have zero CO2 emissions. The growing e-commerce sector and government restrictions on plastic packaging are expected to drive the global green packaging market. However, the high cost of recycling and variations in raw material prices may hamper market growth.

Due to stringent government regulations and legislation, manufacturers are constrained to choose green packaging options over conventional packaging. Moreover, the need to reduce source material through down-gauging and create thinner and lighter packaging is the major driver for the growth of the green packaging market.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Change in preferences towards sustainable packaging materials.

o Strict government regulation on non-degradable plastics.

o Increasing health and hygiene concerns.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

The green packaging market by region has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific are estimated to be major regions for green packaging market during the forecast period. The high growth of supply chain activities to cater various industries and development of packaging solutions is a key to the growth of green packaging market in this region.

Major industries in these regions are estimated to be Aerospace & Defence, Protection Equipment, Automotive, and Electrical & Electronics. The Asia Pacific amongst this with increasing trade activities and industrial growth is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period. Middle East region promises a strong market potential during the forecast period. The diversification of economic activities leading to industrial growth is a key to the demand for green packaging market in this region. South America and Africa are emerging regions in terms of market demand during the forecast period.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for green packaging market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global green packaging market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies there have been several primary developments done by major companies like, Amcor Limited, Mondi Limited, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Ardagh Group Co., PlastiPak Holdings, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Uflex limited, TetraPak International S.A., and ELOPAK AS

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Degradable Packaging

Reusable Packaging

Drum

Plastic Container

Other

Recycled Content Packaging

Paper

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Other

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Health Care

Personal Care

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Application

