Global guillain-barré syndrome (GBS) market is set to witness substantial CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising healthcare expenditure and increasing cases of GBS are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global guillain-barré syndrome (GBS) market are Grifols, S.A., CSL, Octapharma, Akari Therapeutics, Kedrion S.p.A., Hansa Biopharma AB among others.

Market Definition: Global Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Market

GBS or guillain-barré syndrome is a condition when the immune system of the body starts attacking the body’s nerves. This disease can cause numbness, weakness and tingling and in some cases can cause paralysis. Some of the common types of the GBS are miller fisher syndrome, acute inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy and acute motor axonal neuropathy. This situation cannot be cured but there is some treatments which can reduce the duration of the illness. Some of the treatments are medication, physical therapy, hydrotherapy, medications and others.

Segmentation: Global Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Market

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Market : By Therapeutics

Intravenous Immunoglobulin

Plasma Exchange

Others

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Other

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Market : By Type

Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy

Miller Fisher Syndrome

Acute Motor Axonal Neuropathy

Others

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Market : By Diagnosis

Lumbar Puncture

Electromyography

Nerve Conduction

Others

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Market : By Treatment

Plasmapheresis

Medication

Physical Therapy

Hydrotherapy

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Market Drivers

Technological advancement and development in healthcare industry will accelerate the market growth

Rising support and funding from government will also drive the growth of this market

Increasing approvals of immunoglobulins from regulatory bodies will also enhance the growth of this market

Rising usage of IVIG in off-label indications is another factor contributing as a factor as the market growth

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Market Restraints

Lack of awareness about disease will restrain the market growth

Unavailability of any proper treatment will also hinder the growth of this market

Key Development in the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Market:

In April 2019, Hansa Biopharma AB announced that they have received Clinical Trial Application and Ethics Committee approvals in Europe for their Phase 2 study of imlifidase in Guillain Barré Syndrome (GBS).This new IgG degrading enzyme, imlifidase, has ability in different acute autoimmune diseases, including Guillain Barré Syndrome

Opportunities in the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Market Report :

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

