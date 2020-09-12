Home Medical Equipment Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2025

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Home Medical Equipment Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Home Medical Equipment market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Home Medical Equipment market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Home Medical Equipment market.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Home Medical Equipment market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Home Medical Equipment market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors.

Competitive Landscape

Partnerships and strategic collaborations are some key growth practices among entities in the home medical equipment market.

Recently, in a new development, Electromed Inc., entered into an agreement with two distributors for home medical equipment – one regional and one national. Leveraging the distribution network of the two, the company has commercial interests for distribution and sales of SmartVest Airway Clearance System in the U.S. In the quest, Electromed has commenced sale of SmartVest system via home medical equipment distributors in targeted geographies.

Using homecare distribution channel, this enables physicians and patients have access to SmartVest in certain parts of the U.S. Further, the channel also broadens exposure of SmartVest brand airway clearance system.

In another partnership for distribution, Smiths Medical – a leading medical device manufacturer has partnered with Medline Industries for distribution of its Portex acapella positive expiratory pressure therapy device. This distribution partnership will serve to provide improved access to Smiths Medical’s proprietary acapella devices for patients within home care settings.

Key companies operating in the home medical equipment market that have been profiled in this report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, Abbott, CareFusion Corporation, Hospira Inc., Philips Healthcare, Medline Industry Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, AstraZeneca, Baxter, ResMed, Stryker, and Sunrise Medical LLA.

Home Medical Equipment Market – Key Trends

Vast rise in incidence of chronic diseases has spawned practices of home healthcare. Individuals afflicted with chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes look for cost-effective medical care not compromising in quality of care and safety. Home medical equipment that are certified by regulatory agencies find wide acceptance for cost factor and convenience. For example, insulin delivery devices and inhalers are some commonly used home medical equipment that saves vast healthcare expenses for individuals.

Technological advances in home medical equipment is another key factor behind their increasing adoption. Due to technological advances coupled with cognizance for technology among individuals, use of home medical equipment is pacing rapidly. Adoption of expensive technologically medical equipment for home use involves one-time cost that offsets cost incurred due to repeated hospital visits.

Home Medical Equipment Market – Regional Outlook

The home medical equipment market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America, among all, commands leading share in the home medical equipment market. Technological advancements, high disposable income, and awareness among individuals for availability of home medical care are key factors behind staggering demand for home medical equipment in the region.

Home Medical Equipment Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Home Medical Equipment Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Home Medical Equipment Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

