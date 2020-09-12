Impact of COVID-19 on Acoustic Insulation Material Market Demand by Key Players like ROCKWOOL, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Knauf, K-FLEX and More

The research report on Acoustic Insulation Material Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Noise has the effect of raising stress levels, disrupting sleep and generally reducing people?s quality of life. Acoustic insulation is a type of soundproofing that attempts to prevent sound from entering or exiting an enclosed space by creating some a barrier between the interior and the exterior area. Because sound is able to travel in more than one fashion, the exact process and choice of materials used to manage sound insulation will vary.

Acoustic insulation materials work by two processes: absorption of sound energy, which dissipates sound as heat energy, and reflection, which reflects noise away from a location where quieting is desired. Acoustic insulation materials have been widely used in residential buildings and commercial buildings. Also, some industries, such as automobile industry, aircraft industry, need the materials as well. Among those application fields, commercial building is the largest consumer, with 37.69% consumption share in 2015.

Acoustic insulation materials can be made into various shapes, such as boards, blankets, etc. However, when considering their essence, mineral wool, fiberglass and foamed plastics are the key components of those acoustic insulation materials. Mineral wool type is the most widely used one, which accounted for about 35.57% in the global consumption market.

Europe and USA are the major production bases of acoustic insulation material. Europe keeps its No.1 place in the global production market in recent years. In 2015, Europe supplied 27930 K Sq.m. acoustic insulation materials to the market.

As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer undoubtedly. Global consumption volume of acoustic insulation material was 81056 K Sq.m. in 2015, while Europe consumed about 25935 K Sq.m. acoustic insulation materials. USA is the follower of Europe, whose consumption volume was 15451 K Sq.m. in 2015.

As more and more higher requirements on comfort and noise control, market participants are optimistic on the acoustic insulation material future market. It is estimated that global acoustic insulation material market will keep increasing with the CAGR of 4.18% in the coming five years. Also, with intensified competition in the industry, acoustic insulation material manufacturers will keep to supply novel acoustic insulation materials with lower prices.

“The worldwide market for Acoustic Insulation material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 4870 million US$ in 2024, from 4610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Acoustic Insulation material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*ROCKWOOL

*Saint-Gobain

*Owens Corning

*Knauf

*K-FLEX

*Paroc

*Armacell

*BASF

*Meisei

*AUTEX

*SRS

*Fletcher Insulation

*Forgreener Acoustics

*Sichuan ZISEN Acoustics Technology

*Shenzhen Vinco Soundproofing Materials

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Mineral Wool Type

*Fiberglass Type

*Foamed Plastic Type

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Residential Buildings

*Commercial Buildings

*Industrial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Acoustic Insulation material product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Acoustic Insulation material, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Acoustic Insulation material in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Acoustic Insulation material competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Acoustic Insulation material breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Acoustic Insulation material market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Acoustic Insulation material sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

