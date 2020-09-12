Impact of COVID-19 on Flower And Ornamental Plants Market 2020-2026 Demand by Key Players like Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp, Karuturi, Oserian, Selecta One and More

The research report on Flower And Ornamental Plants Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Ornamental plants are plants that are grown for decorative purposes in gardens and landscape design projects, as houseplants, for cut flowers and specimen display. The cultivation of these, called floriculture, forms a major branch of horticulture.

Cut flowers and ornamental plants belong to the family of floriculture. Floriculture involves propagating, growing and marketing cut flowers, flower seeds and seedlings, bulb growing, nursery operation, chemical protection of plants, post-harvest storage and handling and use of preservatives. It is an international, multi-billion dollar industry.

In export market, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equator?Colombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopia?are gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.

“The worldwide market for Flower and Ornamental Plants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 57400 million US$ in 2024, from 42400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

*Dmmen Orange

*Syngenta Flowers

*Finlays

*Beekenkamp

*Karuturi

*Oserian

*Selecta One

*Washington Bulb

*Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

*Carzan Flowers

*Rosebud

*Kariki

*Multiflora

*Karen Roses

*Harvest Flower

*Queens Group

*Ball Horticultural

*Afriflora

*Double H

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Potted Plants

*Cut Flowers

*Home

*Commercial

*Chapter 1, to describe Flower and Ornamental Plants product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flower and Ornamental Plants, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flower and Ornamental Plants in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Flower and Ornamental Plants competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Flower and Ornamental Plants breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Flower and Ornamental Plants market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flower and Ornamental Plants sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

