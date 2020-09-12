Impact of COVID-19 on Fluorite Market Demand by Key Players Like Mexichem, Mongolrostvelmet, Minersa, Kenya Fluorspar Company, Masan Resources and More

The research report on Fluorite Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Fluorite, also called fluorspar, is the common name of the mineral having chemical composition calcium fluoride (CaF2). It is a mineral with veritable bouquet of brilliant colors from hallmark color purple to blue, green, yellow, colorless, brown, pink, black and reddish orange. The rich purple color is by far the most famous and popular color. It is an important commercial source of fluorine. Fluorite plays a vital role in the manufacture of aluminium, gasoline, insulating foams, refrigerants, steels and uranium fuel.

Fluorite can be divided in to three types according to the CaF2 content: acid grade, metallurgical grade and others. Acid grade fluorite is used in the production of chemical industry, especially the production of hydrofluoric acid. Metallurgical grade fluorite is widely used in metallurgical and building material industry.

In the past few years, fluorite ex-factory price fluctuated from 258 USD/MT in 2013 to 277 USD/MT in 2018.

However, the gross margin still maintained at a high level due to low labor cost and abundant raw material resource.

The worldwide market for Fluorite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years

This report focuses on the Fluorite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Acid Grade Fluorite

*Metallurgical Grade Fluorite

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Chemical Industry

*Building Material Industry

*Metallurgical Industry

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Fluorite product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fluorite, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fluorite in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Fluorite competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Fluorite breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Fluorite market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fluorite sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

