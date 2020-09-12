Impact of COVID-19 on Gamma Oryzanol Market Size and Share by Key Players Like Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical, TSUNO, Henry Lamotte OILS, Okayasu Shorten and More

The research report on Gamma Oryzanol Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Gamma oryzanol is an exceptional component of rice bran oil which is generated from rice bran. It has been approved in Japan for several conditions, including menopausal symptoms, mild anxiety, stomach upset, and high cholesterol. In the US, it is widely used as a sports supplement, as well as for reducing cholesterol.

In terms of volume, the production of gamma oryzanol was about 1191 MT in 2015. And it is anticipated to reach 1407 MT by 2021.

Japan is the dominate producer of gamma oryzanol, the production was 808 MT in 2015, accounting for about 67.84% of the total amount, followed by China, with the production market share of 21.83%.

Leading players in gamma oryzanol industry are Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical, TSUNO, Henry Lamotte OILS, Delekang Food. Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 45.09% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 83.54% production share of the market in 2015.

Pharmaceuticals accounted for the largest market with about 47.49% share of the global gamma oryzanol market in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.09% from 2017 to 2021. With over 40.75% share in the gamma oryzanol market, food supplement was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.54%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2021.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of gamma oryzanol was lower year by year from 81571 USD/MT in 2011 to 73610 USD/MT in 2015. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Gamma Oryzanol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Gamma Oryzanol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

*TSUNO

*Henry Lamotte OILS

*Okayasu Shorten

*Delekang Food

*Jining Ankang Pharmaceutical

*Kangcare

*Huadong Medicine Group Wufeng Pharmaceutical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Pharmaceutical Grade

*Food Grade

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Pharmaceuticals

*Cosmetics

*Food Supplement

*Others

