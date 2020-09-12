Impact of COVID-19 on L-Serine Market Demand by Key Players like Ajinomoto, Evonik, Kyowa Hakko Bio, Mitsui Chemicals, Amino and More

L-serine, a white crystalline solid or powder without odour, is an amino acid with the formula HO2CCH(NH2)CH2OH. It is one of the protein genic amino acids.

L-Serine, a white crystalline solid or powder, is usually used as APIs during the medicine synthesis. Also, it can be used in other industries, such as food industry, cosmetics industry and so on.

Among those applications, demand from pharm industry accounted for the largest consumption proportion, which was 44.80% in 2015, followed by food industry with the share of 43.64%.

In the past few years, limited by technology issues, the production of L-serine was mainly dominated by the companies from Europe, USA and Japan. Actually, although some new companies from developing countries, such as China, have entered into the industry, they have to face the technology obstacles, such as the yield rate as well as product performance issues. Leading companies, such as Ajinomoto and Evonik, have large market share of L-serine and highest reputation on their L-serine.

Japan, USA and Europe are the major production bases of L-serine in the world. The three regions held about 77% production share in 2015. As for China, since Ajinomoto, Evonik as well as other companies built plants in the region in the past few years, the country?s L-serine business also develops fast.

Refers to consumption, Europe is the largest consumer. The region consumed about 1870 MT L-serine in 2015. The follower is USA, which consumed about 1450 MT.

Considering the current status, information revealed that the L-serine market will keep increasing in the coming years. It is believed that more and more companies will enter in the field once the technology barrier is broken. Also, the industry will witness fierce competition and price decline further in the next few years.

“The worldwide market for L-serine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the L-serine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Ajinomoto

*Evonik

*Kyowa Hakko Bio

*Mitsui Chemicals

*Amino

*Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical

*Jinghai Amino Acid

*Tianan Pharmceuticals

*Jiahe Biotech

*Huayang Chemical

*Puyer BioPharm

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Pharm Grade

*Food Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Pharmaceutical

*Food

*Cosmetics

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe L-serine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of L-serine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of L-serine in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the L-serine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the L-serine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, L-serine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe L-serine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Request for Discount on [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1574111

Contact us:

*Research Trades*

Contact No:+1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com