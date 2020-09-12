Impact of COVID-19 on Zinc Borate Market Demand by Key Players like Borax, Chemtura, Wuwei Industrial, Royce, Wallace FR and More

The research report on Zinc Borate Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Check How COVID-19 impact on this Market. Need Sample with TOC? Click here https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1574106

Zinc borate, also known to be borate of zinc is an inorganic compound. The material comes in white crystalline color or in form of amorphous powder that is unsolvable in water. Moreover, the compound?s toxicity is usually low and has a melting point of about 980 ?C.

In the chemistry field, zinc borate is referred to as an inorganic compound (a borate of zinc). This chemical compound has different variations due to the ration of zinc/boron and the water content in it. The forms include 2ZnO 3 B2O3 3.5H2O, 2ZnO 3 B2O3, 4ZnO B2O3 H2O), 4ZnO 6B2O3 7H2O, 2ZnO 2B2O3 3H2O.

Among those types, 2ZnO 3 B2O3 3.5H2O is the most widely used one.

Zinc borate is primarily used in plastics and cellulose fibers, paper, rubbers and the textiles industry because of its flame retardant feature. Also, it is a useful smoke suppressant in the plastic and rubber industry. Due to its distinctive performance, it can also be found in other fields, such as fertilizer, painting, adhesive and so on. Among those applications, function as flame retardant/smoke suppressant holds the largest market share in zinc borate applications, which was 89.12% in 2015.

North America, Europe and China are the major production base of zinc borate. The three regions contributed about 87.69% share in the global production market in 2015. In addition, North America is the largest production base for the time being, of which production reached to 30803 MT in 2015. The industry is relatively concentrated. Borax, Chemtura, Wuwei Industrial,Societa Chimica Larderello and so on are the leading giants in the zinc borate market.

As for consumption, North America, Europe and China are the major consumers as well. Industries, such as plastics, rubber, provide sufficient support for the development of zinc borate. In 2015, North America, Europe and China consumed about 29221MT, 14908MT and 18736 MT respectively, with a total share of 81.97% in the consumption market.

Although there are some alternatives of zinc borate in the flame retardant field, due to its own characteristics, zinc borate still has a rigid demand in some field. Market insiders think the market of zinc borate will keep growing in the coming years. Whereas, considering the fierce completion caused by alternatives and the various zinc borate manufacturers, the market is estimated to face uncertainties as well, such as price fluctuations.

“The worldwide market for Zinc Borate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 11 million US$ in 2024, from 10 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Zinc Borate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Borax

*Chemtura

*Wuwei Industrial

*Societa Chimica Larderello

*Royce

*Wallace FR

*Taixing Fine Chemicals

*C-Tech

*Chuanjun

*Shandong Bio

*Enter Chemical

*Sakai Chemical

*Xusen

*Lida Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*2ZnO 3 B2O3 3.5H2O

*2ZnO 3 B2O3

*4ZnO B2O3 H2O

*4ZnO 6B2O3 7H2O

*2ZnO 2B2O3 3H2O

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Flame Retardant

*Compound Formulation

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Zinc Borate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Zinc Borate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Zinc Borate in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Zinc Borate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Zinc Borate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Zinc Borate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Zinc Borate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Request for Discount on [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1574106

Contact us:

*Research Trades*

Contact No:+1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com