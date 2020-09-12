Jaguars vs Colts Live Stream Reddit TV Channel

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) are hosting the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) in an AFC South season opener showdown that I have been both waitings in hopeful anticipation and dreading all at the same time. The Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept.

The Colts are coming off of a 7-9 record where they underperformed and failed to capitalize on a weaker division. The offseason was about establishing themselves with veteran presences as they added Philip Rivers, Sheldon Day, and Xavier Rhodes. The big trade was for DeForest Buckner, who is going to be a major piece in that defensive line. While they traded away a draft pick for it, they still were able to beef up the offense with Michael Pittman and Jonathan Taylor.

The NFL is set to return this week starting with Thursday Night Football and will continue this weekend with the NFL Opening Weekend. If you recently cut cable or are looking for a way to watch your Indianapolis Colts this season, you’ve come to the right place.

You don’t want to miss any of the action this year, below is all your tune-in information for this week and 2020 season!

NFL Week 1 Game Info

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, Florida

Live Stream: Watch Here