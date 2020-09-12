Kaoliang Wine Market – A Story of Very Rapid Development | Kweichow Moutai, Kinmen Kaoling Liquor, Wuliangye Group

The global Kaoliang Wine market is expected to witness high demand for the forecasted period due to high adoption from young populations. Kaoliang liquor is also called as Gaoliang liquor or Sorghum liquor. It is a strong distilled liquor of Chinese origin made from fermented sorghum. It is a type of light-aroma Baijiu. Kaoliang ranges usually between 38 and 63 percent alcohol by volume. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Kweichow Moutai Group (China),Kinmen Kaoling Liquor (China),Wuliangye Group (China),Yanghe Brewery (China) ,Daohuaxiang (China),Luzhou Laojiao (China)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (<10 Percent, 10~30 Percent, 30~50 Percent, 50~70 Percent, > 70 Percent), Application (Beverages, Medical, Other), Distribution Channel (Online Distribution Channel, Offline Distribution Channel), Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing Inclination of Young Population towards Alcoholic Products

Increasing Number of People Preferring Less Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Growth Drivers in LimelightRising Demand due to Healthy Lifestyle

Growing Disposable Income among the Population in Developed Countries

Challenges that Market May Face:The Government Regulation Related to the Kaoliang Wine



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Kaoliang Wine Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

