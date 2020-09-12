LTE Advanced and 5G Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2025

The global LTE Advanced and 5G market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the LTE Advanced and 5G market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global LTE Advanced and 5G market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of LTE Advanced and 5G market. The LTE Advanced and 5G market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

key players in LTE advanced and 5G market include Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T Inc., Ericsson Inc., SK Telecom Co. Ltd, NTT Docomo Inc., Verizon Communications, Qualcomm Inc., Nokia Networks, Samsung Group, Deutsche Telecom AG, Telefonica S.A and Huawei Technologies Company Ltd. among others. Key players in this market are focusing on introducing innovative LTE advanced and 5G technologies to gain first mover advantage. For example, in 2014 SK Telecom Co. Ltd entered into agreement with Ericsson Inc. for joint research on 5G technologies in South Korea. In addition, major companies such as Samsung Group, Nokia Networks and NTT Docomo Inc. are focusing on developing smart-phones that would be capable of deploying these technologies.