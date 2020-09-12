MAGNESIUM DIBORIDE POWDER MARKET – RESEARCH, GROWTH, SHARE, DEMAND, ANALYSIS OF KEY PLAYERS AND FORECASTS TO 2028 | MATERION CORPORATION, STANFORD ADVANCED MATERIALS, ESPI, READE, BAODING PENGDA, LUOYANG TONGRUN, AND SHANGHAI LONGJIN METALLIC

According to the report by Quince Market Insights, the Magnesium Diboride Powder Market is expected to promise high growth from applications in the healthcare sector in recent years. Increasing demand from end-use industries such as electronics & electrical, healthcare, and energy are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Boron diboride is a water-insoluble solid powder. It is a granular powder, which according to its application can be made into coarse or fine. It is an inorganic compound with chemical formula, MgB2. It is a Type II semiconductor, exhibiting a semi-meissner superconductivity state.

Understanding the chemistry and uses of Magnesium diboride

Magnesium diboride is extensively used in the electronics industry due to its superconducting properties. Magnesium diboride is compressed with silver and used in superconducting wires. It is used to match superconducting radio frequencies. MgB2 is widely used in the healthcare industry. Due to its superconducting properties, it is used in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), ultrasound machines, sonography, full-body scanners, and cryogenic coolers. Magnesium diboride is an extremely explosive nature and hence, is used in explosives and pyrotechnics. In construction demolition, magnesium diboride is an essential component of explosives. Landmines, dynamite also use magnesium diboride powder. Hence, magnesium diboride has marginal use in construction, defense as well as pyrotechnics industries.

The North American region is leading globally in the use of magnesium diboride with Europe and Asian markets going neck to neck. The magnesium Diboride market is growing at a healthy pace in the Asia Pacific market due to improvements in the healthcare sector and the booming construction industry.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Growing application in the healthcare sector

o Growing construction industry in the Asia Pacific region

o Low cost of manufacturing

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns

Based on region, the magnesium diboride powder market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe are some of the major markets that are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. These regions been witnessing a number of transitions in terms of productions of chemicals and respective applications by end-use industries.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the magnesium diboride powder market during the forecast period. This demand is with regard to the growth of major end-use industries such as electronics & electrical, healthcare, and energy. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, and so on. Middle East includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, Egypt, and so on. Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the magnesium diboride powder market. There have been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market. Major economies in these regions for the magnesium diboride powder market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Companies Covered: Materion Corporation, Stanford Advanced Materials, ESPI, READE, Baoding Pengda, Luoyang Tongrun, and Shanghai Longjin Metallic

Market Segmentation:

By Type :

Fine Granule

Coarse Granule

By Applications :

Superconducting Wires

Superconducting Films

Explosives

Propellants

Pyrotechnics

Medicinal Equipment

Others

By? End User Industry:

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Energy

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Applications

By End User Industry

Western Europe:

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Applications

By End User Industry

Eastern Europe:

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Applications

By End User Industry

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Applications

By End User Industry

Middle East:

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Applications

By End User Industry

Rest of the World

By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

By Type

By Applications

By End User Industry

Reasons to Buy This Report:

Market size estimation of the global magnesium diboride powder market on a regional and global basis

The unique research design for market size estimation and forecast

Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments

Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market

Customization:

We provide customization of the study to meet specific requirements:

By Segment

By Sub-segment

By Region/Country

