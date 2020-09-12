Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers Live Streams Reddit

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings are one of the most storied rivalries in all of the sports. These two teams have never been playing each other since the NFL merger in 1970, which leaves the fan with many questions. What will happen in this Saturday’s matchup?

FOX Sports will broadcast the game (coverage map below). Play-by-play man Chris Myers joins analyst Greg Jennings and Brock Huard, and sideline reporter Jen Hale. The game can also be seen on DirecTV channel 712.

If you live outside of the Packers’ market, however, you will need to check your local TV listings or our weekly Game Primers, which will have links to broadcast maps generated by 506sports.com, to see if the Packers’ upcoming game is available on your local channels. It is unlikely that every Packers game will be available locally if you are out-of-market, however, so here are your other options.

The easiest way to get Sunday Ticket is to have or sign up for DirecTV, the satellite television service now owned by AT&T. New subscribers may be eligible for a free year of Sunday Ticket; existing subscribers are eligible to add the package to their existing service in two tiers — a base tier for about $300 (which covers all out-of-market games) or the “Max” tier for about $400, which includes the NFL Red Zone channel.

NFL Week 1 Game Info

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live Stream: Watch Here