Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers Live Streams Reddit

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings are one of the most storied rivalries in all of the sports. These two teams have never been playing each other since the NFL merger in 1970, which leaves the fan with many questions. What will happen in this Saturday’s matchup?
FOX Sports will broadcast the game (coverage map below). Play-by-play man Chris Myers joins analyst Greg Jennings and Brock Huard, and sideline reporter Jen Hale. The game can also be seen on DirecTV channel 712.
If you live outside of the Packers’ market, however, you will need to check your local TV listings or our weekly Game Primers, which will have links to broadcast maps generated by 506sports.com, to see if the Packers’ upcoming game is available on your local channels. It is unlikely that every Packers game will be available locally if you are out-of-market, however, so here are your other options.
The easiest way to get Sunday Ticket is to have or sign up for DirecTV, the satellite television service now owned by AT&T. New subscribers may be eligible for a free year of Sunday Ticket; existing subscribers are eligible to add the package to their existing service in two tiers — a base tier for about $300 (which covers all out-of-market games) or the “Max” tier for about $400, which includes the NFL Red Zone channel.
NFL Week 1 Game Info
When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, Minnesota
Live Stream: Watch Here
Packers vs Vikings Live Stream Reddit Online
If you are looking for free links to watch Packers vs Vikings Live Streaming online, Reddit is the best platform where you can find a lot of subreddits relating to Packers vs Vikings Finals streams. Check out for Dolphins vs Bengals game 5 streaming links through Reddit.
Now, in each subreddit, you will find different streaming links. Make sure to test and try various links, whereas it will consume some time.
FuboTV:
Unarguably the best TV streaming service for NFL, it includes every NFL channel in its Family Plan namely ESPN, NBC, CBS, NFL Network, Fox for just $60 per month. An extra $11 per month will fetch the viewers the additional service of the NFL Redzone as well as a part of the Sports Plus plan. A new subscriber of FuboTV gets to try out the various packages on offer for a 7-day free trial period.
Sling TV:
The Orange and the Blue packages of the Sling TV is the most affordable means of watching the NFL, at just $ 45 per month. It includes Fox, ESPN, NBC but does not give access to CBS, NFL Network, and NFL Redzone. But the Sling TV packages are discounted for the first month of subscription.
YouTube TV:
YouTube TV allows the most prolific services to sports fans worldwide. You can get live coverage of the NFL games that are available only through NBC, CBS, ESPN, and Fox at just $ 65 monthly. YouTube TV services are available across several US cities.
Hulu TV:
Hulu TV offers access to NBC, Fox, ESPN, and CBS at just $ 55 per month. NFL Network and NFL Redzone are not covered under the services of Hulu TV.