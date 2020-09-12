Mobile Phone Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth By 2025 | Apple, AXA, Asurion

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Mobile Phone Insurance market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: AIG, Apple, AXA, Asurion, Assurant, Hollard Group, Chubb (ACE), SoftBank, Allianz Insurance, AmTrust & Aviva

Mobile Phone Insurance Market Study guarantees you to remain / stay advised higher than your competition. With Structured tables and figures examining the Mobile Phone Insurance, the research document provides you a leading product, submarkets, revenue size and forecast to 2025. Comparatively is also classifies emerging as well as leaders in the industry. Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

Based on regions, North America and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total North America Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 10625 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2013 to 2018. Total Europe Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 6795 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 11.72% from 2013 to 2018. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market, especially for the rapid growing China and India market. In 2018, total APAC Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 4111 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 20.73% from 2013.

Based on sales channels, in an effort to boost the uptake of mobile phone insurance, wireless carriers and insurance providers have extensively enhanced their insurance offerings with the addition of location tracking, data protection/recovery features and integrated technical support. The success of mobile phone insurance plans has driven several wireless carriers, to invest in the sales of other insurance products through mobile phones and their retail outlets. New insurance models are also beginning to emerge. Device OEMs are beginning to invest in tailored plans to suit the specific requirements of certain regional markets.

In 2018, the global Mobile Phone Insurance market size was 20200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 44000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Phone Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Phone Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Global Mobile Phone Insurance market segments by Types: , Wireless Carrier, Mobile Phone Operators & Retailers & Other Channels

Detailed analysis of Global Mobile Phone Insurance market segments by Applications: Physical Damage, Theft & Loss & Others

Major Key Players of the Market: AIG, Apple, AXA, Asurion, Assurant, Hollard Group, Chubb (ACE), SoftBank, Allianz Insurance, AmTrust & Aviva

Regional Analysis for Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

