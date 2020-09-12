Get ready for the Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka live stream of the 2020 U.S. Open women’s final. It’s sure to be a heavy-hitting, hard-fought battle between the players, who are both two-time Grand Slam champions.

For the No. 4 seed Osaka, this year’s trophy would be her third major championship in just two years. For Azarenka, it would be her first since 2013 and the culmination of a long journey from her status as a former world No. 1 through a period of injuries to a stunning win over Serena Williams in the semifinals.

Both used to be ranked No. 1; both already own two Grand Slam titles. Osaka is 10-0 since the sport returned. Azarenka lost her very first match back but has reeled off 11 consecutive victories since, capped by a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 elimination of Serena Williams in the semifinals.

Osaka and Azarenka were supposed to meet in the final of the Western & Southern Open two weeks ago but Osaka withdrew because of an injured left hamstring. That leg hasn’t hampered her during the US Open, which she won in 2018, then followed up with a title at the 2019 Australian Open.

Watch US Open finals Naomi Osaka vs. Victoria Azarenkaonline from outside your country

We have full details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this year’s US Open Naomi Osaka vs. Victoria Azarenka further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the action from New York but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.

How to watch Naomi Osaka vs. Victoria Azarenka online in the U.S.

Coverage from Flushing Meadows for viewers in the US comes via ESPN1 from 2pm ET (11am PT). There are several ways to stream ESPN1 online, including Sling’s Orange plan which includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. Hulu with Live TV is another great option with ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNews. AT&T Now and YouTube TV also feature ESPN and ESPN2 plus some other sports channels that may make them better options depending on the other content you want to watch.

An additional option for cable customers is the Tennis Channel, which also has rights to the tournament.

How to stream US Open Men’s semi-finals live in the UK

Amazon once again has exclusive rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK, meaning Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost.

An Amazon Prime membership will set you back £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be canceled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon’s library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK.

To stream today’s tennis from your phone or tablet, you’ll need the Amazon Prime Video app which is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Action from the semi-finals is set to commence from 9 pm BST UK time.

How to stream the Naomi Osaka vs. Victoria Azarenka live in Canada

TSN has Canadian tennis fans covered, with the network (alongside its French-language sister channel RDS) having the rights to show the US Open in the region.

If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you’ll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a US Open live stream. If you don’t have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.

Live stream US Open Naomi Osaka vs. Victoria Azarenka in Australia

If you’re planning on watching the US Open Men’s semi-finals in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to competition Down Under. The network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top-level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day Free Trial for newcomers to the service.

