NFL Game Pass injury and roster news for Week 1

Cornerback Charvarius Ward is slated for surgery on his broken hand, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. But based on the position he plays, it wouldn’t be unprecedented if he puts a cast on it and plays, Rapoport added.

Ward suffered the injury during the team’s win over the Houston Texans Thursday night. The Chiefs are already down one cornerback with Bashaud Breeland suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

Ward has an extra three days to get ready before they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 20.

Miles Sanders (hamstring), tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), and defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring) are questionable.

Detroit Lions wideout Kenny Golladay did not practice for the second cnsecutive day and is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Bears. Tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) was ruled out.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (hamstring) was listed as questionable.

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (back) returned to the practice field Friday and is cleared for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Safety Julian Blackmon was ruled out.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Davis has been ruled out for this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said wideout Mike Evans did some individual drills Friday and the they will see if he’s sore Saturday. He was listed as doubtful.

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, who recently returned to practice following a procedure on his knee, is considered questionable for Sunday’s season opener. Cornerback M.J. Stewart (hamstring) is also questionable, while fellow CBs Greedy Williams (shoulder) and Kevin Johnson (liver) are out.

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel (foot) and cornerback Jason Verrett (hamstring) will miss Week 1. 2020 first-round WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) and center Ben Garland (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) and cornerbacks Byron Jones (Achilles) and Xavien Howard (knee) have been cleared for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) is listed as doubtful.

New England ruled out wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (foot). Wide receiver N’Keal Harry (shoulder), tight end Dalton Keene (neck), linebacker Cassh Maluia (knee) and defensive end Chase Winovich (shoulder) are questionable.

Carolina Panthers guard Dennis Daley (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday versus the Raiders.

Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (hamstring), tight end Virgil Green (quadricep), guard Trai Turner (knee) and wide receiver Mike Williams (shoulder) are questionable.

Cincinnati defensive tackle Geno Atkins (shoulder) and safety Shawn Williams (calf) have been ruled out this week. Cornerback LeShaun Sims (not injury related) is doubtful.

Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (ankle) did not practice again Friday and is considered doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Lions. Linebacker Khalil Mack (knee) and running back David Montgomery (groin) are questionable.

New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (hamstring), wideout Golden Tate (hamstring), tight end Levine Toilolo (hamstring) were all limited at practice.

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (thigh), wideout Chris Moore (finger), and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) were all ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Washington linebacker Thomas Davis (calf) will not play Sunday versus the Eagles. Cornerback Kendall Fuller (knee) is doubtful and offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (calf) is questionable.