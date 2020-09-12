NFL Streams Reddit Browns vs Ravens Live Streams Reddit

Football is back! The Baltimore Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. NFL football is finally back. The Cleveland Browns will be on the field Sunday, Sept. 13 to take on the defending AFC North champions, the Baltimore Ravens.
A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Baltimore was the best in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 206 on average. Less enviably, Cleveland ranked third worst with respect to rushing yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 144.7 on average.
Cleveland, however, went in the opposite direction. At this point, they were 2-2 but went 4-8 the rest of the way as they struggled to find any success whatsoever.
Their frustrating 2019 campaign ended with owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam cleaning house (again). Now, we have a new general manager in Andrew Berry and head coach in Kevin Stefanski. They got rave reviews for their work in the offseason and Week 1 will allow us to see how it all starts to come together — and there will be no shortage of questions for them to answer.
NFL Week 1 Game Info
When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Where: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, Maryland
