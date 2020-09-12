ORGANIC ACIDS MARKET: DEVELOPMENT, CURRENT ANALYSIS AND ESTIMATED FORECAST TO 2028

Organic compounds with acidic properties are organic acids. Carboxylic acids are the most common type of commercially used organic acids, with carboxylic acids comprising a long carbon chain carboxyle group. Organic acids generated by substituting one hydroxyle group in sulfuric acid are sulfonic acids such as toluenesulfonic acid, methanesulfonic acid, etc. Carboxylic acids are weak organic acids, while sulphonic acids are among the strongest available acids. Among several other commonly used organic acids are acetic acid, lactic acid, citric acid, and uric acid. Certain organic acids are produced by the several microorganisms fermentation process and are typically used in the food and beverage industry.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-58607?utm_source=BL/ARSHAD

Organic acids are also synthetically produced on a wide scale for a number of commercial applications including catalysts, surfactants, and colorants, among others. Formaldehyde is used as an antimicrobial agent in making organic acids. Glycerin is utilized as an energy source in the production of organic acids. Some of the other feedstocks used in organic acid production include amino acids, oil, sulfuric acid, enzymes, proteins, acid salts and so on. In order to increase their shelf life, most food products are infused with preservatives.

Organic acids are widely used to regulate food acid content, and enhance the flavor of the food. Most manufacturers prefer to use natural preservatives, as consumers have developed from buyers with low to high involvement. In addition, they are willing to spend more on products with greater natural content.

Highlights of Organic Acids Market

The acetic acid segment accounted for the largest share on the organic acid market, based on the product type. Citric acid is also expected to have a substantial market share over the forecast period. Acetic acid is mainly used in the food and beverage industries because of its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Bakery and confectionery industries use citric acid and acetic acid to prevent bacterial and fungal growth in their products.

Based on the Application, Food & beverage application segment accounted for the largest share in the organic acids market in 2017. Organic acids are used extensively in food & beverages industries owing to its act as buffers to regulate acidity, antioxidants, preservatives, and flavor enhancers in food-grade products. Although organic acids have been used for many years to counteract pathogens in food, there is a significant need to assess and improve their continuing effectiveness and sustainability. Due to its functional properties such as lactic acid is commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry, high growth in the pharmaceutical industry is also fuelling demand for organic acids.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share and during the forecast period is expected to register the highest CAGR. Market growth for organic acids can be attributed to growing consumption of processed food and growing disposable income. Increasing consumer awareness of this region’s consumption of natural organic acid can be attributed to its largest market share for that market. Many big players have established their production facilities in this region.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-58607?utm_source=BL/ARSHAD

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Widespread use of organic acids in different applications

o Growth in demand for convenience food

o R&D and technological innovations

o Micro-encapsulation

o Raw material price & availability

o Production of organic acids from renewable resources

o Leniency in regulatory policy for organic acids

Significant Developments:

o In March 2015, Corbion (Netherlands) acquired the lactic acid business of Archer Daniels Midland (US). This acquisition strengthens the corbion’s position in the North American lactic acid market

o In March 2017, BASF SE (Germany) launched a new organic acid Lupro-Mix� NA, it will make animal drinking water safer by improving acidification and suppressing the growth of microorganisms.

Based on region, the organic acids market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World.

Companies Covered: Cargill, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Corbion, Myriant Corporation, Polynt-Reichhold, Tate & Lyle, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Acetic Acid

Citric Acid

Formic Acid

Propionic Acid

Ascorbic Acid

Gluconic Acid

Fumaric Acid

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Application

Reasons To Buy This Report:

Market size estimation of the organic acids market on a regional and global basis

Unique research design for market size estimation and forecast

Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments

Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market

Customization:

We provide customization of the study to meet specific requirements:

By Segment

By Sub-segment

By Region/Country

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835 UK +44 121 364 6144 APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.