Global patient recliners market was valued at US$ 9,221.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 26,915.7 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period.

A recliner is an armchair or sofa that reclines when the occupant lowers the chair’s back and raises its front. It has a backrest that can be tilted back, and often a footrest that may be extended by means of a lever on the side of the chair, or may extend automatically when the back is reclined.

Some of the players operating in the patient recliners market are Champion Manufacturing, Inc., Flexsteel Industries, Inc., Future Health Concepts, Inc., GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Hill–Rom Services Inc. amongst others.

Key Market Segments of Patient Recliners Market are:

Patient Recliners Market By Types

Patient Room Recliners

Long Term Care Recliners

Trendelenburg Recliners

Treatment Recliners

Pediatric Recliners

Bariatric Recliners

Cardiac Care Recliners

By Weighing Capacity

Less than 250 Lbs

250 – 500 Lbs

>500 Lbs

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding sophisticated clean furniture equipment along with patient hospital care and long-term care for elderly in the region are factors that have aided the market growth at present and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period.

Patient Recliners Market By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Patient Examination Areas

Nursing Homes

Dialysis Centers

Physician’s Office

Home Care Settings

Therapy Centers

Patient Recliners Market By Region

North America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

