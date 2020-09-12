Global patient recliners market was valued at US$ 9,221.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 26,915.7 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period.
A recliner is an armchair or sofa that reclines when the occupant lowers the chair’s back and raises its front. It has a backrest that can be tilted back, and often a footrest that may be extended by means of a lever on the side of the chair, or may extend automatically when the back is reclined.
This Patient Recliners market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape. Along with an in-depth commentary on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise data, region-wise data, and country-wise data are offered in the full study. This study is one of the most comprehensive documentation that captures all the facets of the evolving Patient Recliners Market.
Some of the players operating in the patient recliners market are Champion Manufacturing, Inc., Flexsteel Industries, Inc., Future Health Concepts, Inc., GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Hill–Rom Services Inc. amongst others.
This report provides details on the Patient Recliners Market industry and key market trends. Market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company share of key patient armchairs by region. This report divides the market size by volume and value by application type and region.
Detailed research studies provide a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Patient Recliners Market. The market was analyzed in terms of supply as well as demand. The demand-side analysis covers market revenues for the region and all major countries. The supply-side analysis covers key market participants and regional and global presence and strategies.
The Patient Recliners Market engineering process uses a top-down and bottom-up approach and multiple data triangulation methods to assess and validate the size of the overall Patient Recliners Market and other subordinate markets listed in this report. Numerous qualitative and quantitative analyses have been carried out in the market engineering process to list key information/insights. The main players in the market were identified by the second survey, and the Patient Recliners Market market ranking was determined by the first and second surveys.
Key Market Segments of Patient Recliners Market are:
Patient Recliners Market By Types
Patient Room Recliners
Long Term Care Recliners
Trendelenburg Recliners
Treatment Recliners
Pediatric Recliners
Bariatric Recliners
Cardiac Care Recliners
By Weighing Capacity
Less than 250 Lbs
250 – 500 Lbs
>500 Lbs
Asia Pacific is projected to witness a CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding sophisticated clean furniture equipment along with patient hospital care and long-term care for elderly in the region are factors that have aided the market growth at present and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period.
Patient Recliners Market By End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Patient Examination Areas
Nursing Homes
Dialysis Centers
Physician’s Office
Home Care Settings
Therapy Centers
Patient Recliners Market By Region
North America
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
